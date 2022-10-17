Read full article on original website
Public Safety Open House
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was all smiles at the Presque Isle Public Safety Open House Saturday. Both children and adults packed the Presque Isle Public Safety building as they voted on their favorite pumpkin, built their own fire truck and even got to be heroes, like Norah Hartman who enjoyed using a hose to put out a fire.
Public Safety open house in Presque Isle helps build relationships with community
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Smiles and excitement in Presque Isle Saturday, as children and adults learned more about the County’s Public Safety organizations at the annual Public Safety Open House. Laurie Kelly, the Presque Isle Police Chief says, “It’s really exciting to get back to have the public come in and you know, see some of what we do.”
A Start of a Dry and Sunny Stretch of Weather Today with a Return to the 50s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off with temperatures in the 60s with some rain showers. We were actually one of the warmest spots in the Northeast. The rain eventually cleared and we were left with some clearing skies. That caused our overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. That’s around a 20 degree difference from this time yesterday morning.
Rainy Day Expected With Localized Heavy Downpours Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the 60s. We will continue into the 60s today, but they will be paired with rain throughout the day and I do expect some localized heavy downpours leading into the overnight hours.
Rain Tapers This Morning Leading to a Mixture of Sun and Clouds in the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we dealt with some widespread rain and some localized heavy downpours. In the past six hours alone we have seen upwards of an inch in some locations. That of course is not factoring in some of the rain we had received yesterday which is why the National Weather Service is continuing to place us in a flood watch through noon today. With the rain came some higher wind gusts, the highest gusts coming from points North and East. It even caused a couple power outages early this morning. As we get through the course of the day, those winds will subside and we will be left with a mixture of sun and clouds as high pressure attempts to gain back control of our weather pattern.
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
More Showers and Downpours Tonight, With Better Weather Expected Tomorrow Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Looking at some of the rainfall reports that we’ve seen so far with this system, most spots across the county have seen a range in totals. Clayton lake has reported the most rain so far with 0.89″ of rain. They also saw some heavier downpours setup overhead, allowing for the higher totals. Notice further north at Estcourt Station, while they are the second highest total reported so far, only reported close to half an inch of rain, over a quarter inch less than what clayton lake reported. This shows what the variance in totals can be with some locations seeing heavier downpours versus others.
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Glenburn woman sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges
BANGOR– A Glenburn woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. According to court records, Danielle McBreairty,31, conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. In 2020, she was also...
Maine woman pleads guilty after 92 pounds of meth, 4 handguns found in home
CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
