Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 for NBA, MLB Wednesday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players can sign up with this DraftKings promo code through any of the links on the page and unlock a massive odds...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 6: How far did Jacoby Brissett fall?
Week 3 is starting to feel like a long time ago for Jacoby Brissett and the Browns. Not only was that their last win of the season to this point, but it’s also been Brissett’s last good game. In his last three games, Brissett has completed just 55.3%...
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals a day after he was sent to locker room during loss to Rams
Robbie Anderson has a new home a day after the former Panthers receiver was sent into the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Cardinals on Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carolina is getting a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025 in return for Anderson.
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Logan Wilson in limbo as Bengals seek more information on injured shoulder
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The scene at the Superdome on Sunday was the worst kind of deja-vu for Logan Wilson. The Bengals starting linebacker injured his right shoulder tackling Saints running back Alvin Kamara early in the fourth quarter. Wilson’s arms were fully extended when pulled Kamara to the ground by the running back’s legs.
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson said Wednesday he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of...
Bengals weighing defensive line depth ahead of run-heavy Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ defensive front is being tested at perhaps the most inopportune time of the season. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou, who is in for injured defensive lineman DJ Reader, is expected to be out for a couple of weeks at least with a left calf injury. Defensive end Jeff Gunter is also week-to-week with a dislocated knee.
How the Bengals can limit Atlanta’s explosive runs: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Atlanta will look to run through the Bengals’ hobbled defensive wall. While the Falcons are a modest 3-3 just like Cincinnati, their rushing attack is anything but modest. Bringing the 3rd best rushing attack in to Queen City this weekend, Atlanta will try to take advantage of several key injuries on Cincinnati’s front.
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns’ run game was restrained during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots. New England held Cleveland to 70 total rushing yards (3.9 per carry). Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were ineffective, combining for 16 carries and 68 of the team’s 70 rushing yards.
Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 11 Browns idle; Garrett on track to face Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.
Bernie Kosar Cleveland Browns bobblehead available
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A new bobblehead featuring former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is available for pre-order. The eight-inch tall bobblehead features a smiling and helmetless Kosar in his brown ‘19′ jersey, gripping the ball with both hands. An orange and white shield with ‘19′ forms the backdrop.
How Daxton Hill, Chidobe Awuzie and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Saints
NEW ORLEANS, LA -- The Bengals defense stayed solid during Sunday’s 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints. On only three snaps, cornerback Daxton Hill led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a 90.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the way with...
Charley Trippi, Cardinals great and oldest living Hall of Famer, dead at 100
Legendary NFL and college football player Charley Trippi died this week at his home in Georgia. He was the oldest living Hall of Famer at 100.
Winners and Losers from the Browns’ loss to the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Patriots, 38-15, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Patriots contained the Browns rush game the entire time. Nick Chubb was limited to 56 yards on 12 carries, while Kareem Hunt carried the ball four times for 12 yards. The Patriots were ready, point blank. It happens, the Browns rushing corps will be back and better.
Have the Browns reached an inflection point in their season? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns safety John Johnson III indicated on Wednesday that some Browns players need to do a better job of taking their work home with them, making sure they were putting in the extra time to get things turned around. Other players have also put it on them and their teammates to get this seasons pointed in the right direction.
What last year’s Ravens games can teach the Browns defense ahead of Week 7 showdown
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s no secret that takeaways often tell the story of NFL games. But that wasn’t the case last year in the Browns’ first matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Is it time for the Browns to utilize Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to a disappointing start this season and their quarterback play has left a lot to be desired the last few weeks. Is it time for them to consider at least a package of plays for Joshua Dobbs? Would it provide a spark?. Our...
Lamar Jackson: ‘We’re ready to go out there and put on a show’ vs. Browns ‘because we’re so mad’
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t the only team doing some soul-searching and mirror-looking heading into Sunday’s big AFC North showdown with the Ravens. The Ravens, coming off of a 24-20 loss to the Giants in which they blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, are in the same gut-checking boat.
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. As Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But his most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Guardians’ biggest offseason needs are at DH, catcher according to fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans are already full of ideas on how to improve the club for another postseason run just one day after the team bowed out with a Game 5 loss to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Adding a power bat at designated hitter...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0