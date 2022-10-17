ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bengals weighing defensive line depth ahead of run-heavy Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ defensive front is being tested at perhaps the most inopportune time of the season. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou, who is in for injured defensive lineman DJ Reader, is expected to be out for a couple of weeks at least with a left calf injury. Defensive end Jeff Gunter is also week-to-week with a dislocated knee.
CINCINNATI, OH
Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 11 Browns idle; Garrett on track to face Ravens

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bernie Kosar Cleveland Browns bobblehead available

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A new bobblehead featuring former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is available for pre-order. The eight-inch tall bobblehead features a smiling and helmetless Kosar in his brown ‘19′ jersey, gripping the ball with both hands. An orange and white shield with ‘19′ forms the backdrop.
CLEVELAND, OH
Winners and Losers from the Browns’ loss to the Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Patriots, 38-15, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Patriots contained the Browns rush game the entire time. Nick Chubb was limited to 56 yards on 12 carries, while Kareem Hunt carried the ball four times for 12 yards. The Patriots were ready, point blank. It happens, the Browns rushing corps will be back and better.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. As Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But his most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
