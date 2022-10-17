Read full article on original website
KTBS
Nice weather for Friday Football Fever
SHREVEPORT, La. - Clear skies, less breeze, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s is the outlook for tonight's games. Catch all the scores and highlights tonight at 10:30 p.m. on Friday Football Fever showing on KPXJ CW 21.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Louisiana Legends Festival
HOMER, La. - The Louisiana Legends Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in downtown Homer, Louisiana from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual festival will cover an eleven-block area centered around the historic Claiborne Parish Courthouse. The festival is a day packed with live entertainment, family friendly activities, delicious...
KTBS
Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
KTBS
Consumer Tips: Preparing for Guests
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's October, which means the holiday season is right around the corner. In today's Consumer Tips, Mallory Micetich shares her tips for preparing our home for guests.
KTBS
Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
KTBS
LSUS Miracle Man Pageant
SHREVEPORT, La. - Calling all the macho men around Northwest Louisiana. It's almost time to hit the stage for a great cause. Members of the Phi Mu Epsilon Xi talked with KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty about the second annual Miracle Man Pageant. It will be held Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in the LSUS Theatre, and is open to any man, age 18-25.
KTBS
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
KTBS
Dozens of roads targeted for repair in citywide project
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dozens of city streets are in line for upgrades over the coming months as a citywide road improvement project gets underway. The work starts in District A but will eventually include all districts. A total of 56 asphalt streets will get makeovers. The following streets are up...
KTBS
Calls for more poll workers, early voting ahead of Caddo's November election season
SHREVEPORT, La. - As we approach the November election season in Louisiana, officials are weighing in on improvements made to this years election process. This election cycle, Caddo Parish election officials are working to make sure voters can cast their ballots as quickly and as easily as possible. Those efforts...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: 3 State Harley-Davidson
BOSSIER CITY, La. - 3 State Harley-Davidson is your local Harley-Davidson dealer located at 2225 Autoplex Drive in Bossier City, LA. We provide both new and preowned motorcycle sales, along with service, parts and motorclothes. We are an exclusive Warranty Forever dealer. Our dealership was purchased by Ronnie Dees in July of 2019. Our focus is customer service and satisfaction. We want our customers to feel like a part of the 3 State Harley-Davidson family.
KTBS
Junior Achievement hosts Business Hall of Fame induction dinner
SHREVEPORT, La. - Junior Achievement of Northwest Louisiana is hosting a Business Hall of Fame Laureate induction dinner Thursday. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. "These are individuals who are visionaries, leaders in the community," said Greg Procell, who spoke on behalf of the...
KTBS
Kickball tournament against domestic violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish law enforcement agencies and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office held a kickball tournament to raise awareness for domestic violence. Today's event was held at the site where a man and two children died following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. Six teams competed to...
KTBS
Game of the Week: Huntington vs. North DeSoto
The H&W Marine PowerSports Game of the Week for October 21 is a battle for first place in District 1-4A between North DeSoto (7-0) and Huntington (5-2). Both are 4-0 in district play. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the...
KTBS
Former Shreveport controller files whistleblower lawsuit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport employee who blew the whistle about financial improprieties he witnessed has filed suit against the city, alleging his termination was in violation of state law. Ben Hebert was fired from his position as the city's controller on Dec. 31. It happened days after Hebert...
KTBS
Band director sent video to mother of student as he calls her a vulgarity
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Parents of a Southwood High School student say the band director should be fired after he struck an especially sour note. It was in a selfie video that Lennard Holden sent to the student's mom, calling the girl a vulgar word over and over. Lennard said in...
KTBS
Bossier Innovates Foundation offers STEM scholarships to local high school students
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation have a great opportunity for local high school seniors -- college scholarships, sponsored by General Dynamics Information Technology as well as AT&T and Magee Resource Group. This year, our scholarships will focus on students who plan to declare a STEM-related major in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices, so we encourage high school seniors in both Caddo and Bossier parishes to consider applying. The foundation plans to award 11 scholarships this year.
KTBS
Check the video! Council candidate caught removing opponent's campaign signs
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's one of the oldest tricks in the political book -- removing your opponent's campaign signs. But a candidate for Shreveport City Council was caught in the act -- and on camera. Home surveillance video from Oakdale Circle last Sunday afternoon shows a woman walking briskly along...
KTBS
BBB recognizes top business leaders with Torch Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. – Community leaders and their business were singled out Thursday for their high business standards during the Better Business Bureau’s 16th annual Torch Awards for Ethics. Four top businesses emerged as finalists. This year’s winners in each category include:. Integrity Award 一 Pintail Roofing.
KTBS
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
KTBS
Caddo child abuser to serve decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who pleaded guilty this summer to abusing his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced this week in Caddo District Court to serve a decade in prison. Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday. On Aug. 18, just four days before his trial was to begin, Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
