techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
Guy Punches Kangaroo In The Face Holding His Dog Hostage In One Of The All-Time Craziest Outdoors Videos
This has to be one of the wildest outdoors videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
Popculture
Fox Weather Meteorologist Marries News Correspondent: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'
Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan have officially tied the knot! After announcing their engagement in August 2021, the NBC News correspondent and Fox Weather meteorologist married in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8. The couple shared news of...
A funny video of a dog playing a cup game went viral
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Dogs are man's best friend and furriest family member. They show unconditional love, provide non-judgmental companionship, and give us a reason to live every time we look into their innocent eyes. The dog is the most prevalent pet in American households, with nearly 39% of all homes owning at least one.
Goat Missing Half of Its Head Shockingly Still Alive in Bizarre Viral Video
A now-viral video of a goat is shocking viewers. The poor animal is missing half of its head, but is still alive and going about its day. The video, shared by Nature is Metal on Instagram, showed the person taking the video drive up to a goat. However, when faced head-on, the top half of the goat’s head is missing. The goat is still just walking alongside the road. The caption of the post offers a possible explanation to the goat’s injury.
A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Halloween Lawn Decorations Featuring Everyday 'Scary Things' Go Viral on Instagram
And the award for scariest decorations of the year goes to this Instagrammer's neighbor. If you're lucky, you may live near someone who's crafty enough to make a true-to-life pop culture-inspired Halloween display, or you may live close enough to one of the few award-winning haunted attractions in the country. But one Instagram user has a front-row ticket to the scariest house on the block.
Hilarious video of monkey realizing the 'Reality of Life' melts 1.3 million hearts
Monkeys are closely related to humans and, therefore, are one of the most intelligent animals in the world. Due to their friendly nature, people keep some breeds of monkeys as pets.
A viral video of a cute baby and his mother.
This is a video of a cute baby and his mother. When the baby is sleeping and his mother is debating whether or not to wake him,. And in reply, the kid was raising his hand, and it seemed like the baby said thanks, but I am sleeping.
Daily Trojan
Video game soundtracks for when lo-fi gets boring
Every student is familiar with the midterm season cycle: Find a spot at Leavey Library, open your laptop, shuffle your favorite lo-fi playlist, grind and repeat the next day. But what happens when you finally burn out on chill lo-fi beats? Well, I have the perfect recommendations for you! From one nerd to another — let me help you maximize your study session with these quintessential video game soundtracks.
Science Focus
Instant Genius Podcast: Flies with Dr Erica McAlister
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Flies are easy to complain about, but they actually serve a very useful purpose. We spoke to Dr Erica McAlister, the curator of flies at the Natural History Museum to learn more. Instant Genius is...
bodyslam.net
The Rock And Mr Beast Play $100,000 Game Of Rock, Paper, Scissors
And no, Billy Gunn was not present at the proceedings. During the Black Adam premiere event, Mr Beast had a short time with The Rock and challenged him to a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Mr Beast said if The Rock could beat him, he would donate 100,000 dollars to any charity of The Rock’s choosing. After two draws, The Rock upped the ante, stating if he lost, he would also donate 100k to any charity of Mr Beasts choosing.
What's the truth behind Mystery Flesh Pit National Park?
“Discover verdant forests, majestic scenery, and cosmic terror.” That’s the tagline on this eye-catching poster for Mystery Flesh Pit National Park. Never heard of the place? Don’t feel bad. After all, this strange and intriguing park never actually existed. Let’s start this strange tale from the beginning....
