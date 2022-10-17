+ Follow

ABOUT

Goskagit.com is produced by Skagit Publishing Co., which publishes the daily Skagit Valley Herald, the weekly Anacortes American, Fidalgo This Week, The Argus and Courier-Times, and various specialty publications including the monthly Skagit Business Pulse and Northwest Washington Arts & Entertainment. Content from all of those publications are featured on goskagit.com. Skagit Publishing Co. is a family-owned company headquartered in Mount Vernon, WA. Skagit Publishing Co. also has a controlling interest in Pioneer Newspapers (www.pioneernewspapers.com), a Seattle-based company with daily and weekly publications in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah. Click to visit our company website (www.skagitpublishing.com) Skagit Publishing Co. subscribes to a consistent list of principles that serve as the company's core values: We will provide credible and compelling information and services to our customers and a forum for debate for the community. We will remain an independent, family-owned company. We value fairness and veracity in our relationship with employees and will provide them with an opportunity for growth. We will constantly improve our products and services through innovative approaches to how we conduct our business. We value honesty and integrity in all of our business dealings. We will strive to improve the quality of life in our communities.