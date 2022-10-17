Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
businessnhmagazine.com
NH Employers Need Help
There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged...
Logan Clegg Charged in the April Murders of Concord Couple
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vt., with two counts of second-degree murder for causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18 in Concord.
beckersasc.com
Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC
Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
A Ratepayer and Taxpayer Success Story in Durham School
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. If you think energy efficiency is an imaginary friend, visit Durham and ask...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released
The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
manchesterinklink.com
Demonstration followed by contentious meeting at City Hall over public parks ordinance
MANCHESTER, NH – Activists organized in Veterans Park ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting in protest of an ordinance aimed at the homeless pertaining to camping, shopping carts and bicycles in public parks. The protestors gathered starting around 3 p.m. and an effort was made to...
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
Roger Wood Talks Controversial Fuel Farm at Pease – Pros and Cons
A Texas-based company is attempting to put a lock on its proposal to build a fuel farm at Pease Airport in Portsmouth. If constructed, it would lie adjacent to the existing runway at about midpoint. Million Air, which owns what are called fixed base operations nationwide, has already received approval from a state agency. The wetlands board has ruled that a roadway to the fuel farm will not affect the adjacent wetlands at the former Air Force Base, but an outspoken Seacoast area group is strongly opposed to the plan as presented. It alleges that part of that access road plan does cross near wetlands and could affect the environment. In this podcast, we will hear from Chuck Suma, the chief operating officer at Million Air. We will also hear from Dania Seigley and Roger Wiegley of Rye. Seigley has launched a petition drive to present opposition to the project as proposed to the Pease Development Authority, the state agency that has the responsibility to ultimately approve or reject the fuel farm as proposed. The PDA in 2021 gave preliminary approval to the company to start the permitting process.
laconiadailysun.com
As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency
GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
WCVB
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight to show a a message with an expletive about President Joe Biden. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
