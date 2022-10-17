ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessnhmagazine.com

NH Employers Need Help

There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged...
CONCORD, NH
beckersasc.com

Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC

Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released

The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
CLAREMONT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
HOPKINTON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Talks Controversial Fuel Farm at Pease – Pros and Cons

A Texas-based company is attempting to put a lock on its proposal to build a fuel farm at Pease Airport in Portsmouth. If constructed, it would lie adjacent to the existing runway at about midpoint. Million Air, which owns what are called fixed base operations nationwide, has already received approval from a state agency. The wetlands board has ruled that a roadway to the fuel farm will not affect the adjacent wetlands at the former Air Force Base, but an outspoken Seacoast area group is strongly opposed to the plan as presented. It alleges that part of that access road plan does cross near wetlands and could affect the environment. In this podcast, we will hear from Chuck Suma, the chief operating officer at Million Air. We will also hear from Dania Seigley and Roger Wiegley of Rye. Seigley has launched a petition drive to present opposition to the project as proposed to the Pease Development Authority, the state agency that has the responsibility to ultimately approve or reject the fuel farm as proposed. The PDA in 2021 gave preliminary approval to the company to start the permitting process.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency

GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
GILFORD, NH
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH

If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy