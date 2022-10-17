Read full article on original website
Related
Man Kayaks From California to Hawaii in 91 Days
What would you consider a long trip by kayak? For some, the answer to that question could be measured in hours; for others, it might be measured in days. And then there’s Cyril Derreumaux, who recently became the second person in recorded history to travel between California and Hawaii in a kayak. In his case, you’d probably want months to measure the journey. All told, it took him about three months — or, to be more precise, 91 days.
Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?
Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
Gizmodo
The 'Deadliest Catch' Disappears: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Vanished
Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor James Lastovic Reported Missing In Hawaii
Actor James Lastovic, known for his roles on Days Of Our Lives and Insatiable, among other credits, has been reported missing in Hawaii. His mother, Lucienne Lastovic, revealed on Instagram that Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, were vacationing in Kauai and were scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but never arrived. The two were last heard from Sunday at 1:30 pm Hawaii time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they had asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and...
Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real
As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
KCBY
Large, mysterious 'globster' washes up on Oregon coast
A strange blob of a creature washed up on an Oregon beach this week. A couple found the unusual mass covered in stringy white strands on the Oregon coast near Florence. Merica Lynn took a video of it and posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone knew what it was.
Alaska snow crab season canceled after billions of crabs disappeared from the state's waters
In recent years, billions of Alaska snow crabs have disappeared from the waters they call home in the Bering Sea. Now, due to the drop in populations, the harvest has been canceled for the first time ever, according to reports.
Otter the chances! Hilarious moment pregnant sea otter leaps on surfboard and snarls at the owner when he tries to wrestle it back
The is the hilarious moment a pregnant sea otter stole a surfer's board while out on the Pacific Ocean in southern California. Footage recorded earlier this month by Chad Underhill-Meras captures the standoff between a sea otter and his friend Nick 'Parts' Ericksen. The five-minute video begins with the black...
477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
LOOK: Massive Swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish Wash Up on Ocracoke Island
We got ourselves a jellyfish jamboree. A massive swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish recently washed up on the northern end of Ocracoke Island, according to a report from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS). The bizarre moment was caught on camera by the National Seashore. However, multiple onlookers and residents have...
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Migaloo Take Two? Rare Albino Humpback Whale Pictured Swimming With Mom
Felipe Chávez, who captured photos of the calf, believed the white color was garbage at first, but then realized it was "something very strange."
A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach
Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
500 Pilot Whales Die After Stranding Near the Shark-Infested Waters of New Zealand
“Having such a high number of whales in one location is unusual, but it’s certainly not unheard of," said Daren Grover, general manager of Project Jonah Nearly 500 whales washed up on a remote island chain in the South Pacific over the weekend. Two separate mass-stranding events were reported by residents of the Chatham Islands. Daren Grover, general manager of rescue organization Project Jonah, told CNN that most of the pilot whales were already dead when they came ashore, and that the survivors were in poor health and...
'Our team is heartbroken': OdySea’s Giant Pacific Octopus, Tako, dies
The OdySea Aquarium announced Tuesday that Tako has died. The Giant Pacific Octopus passed away after entering her final stage of life earlier this year known as senescence.
KUOW
West Coast gray whale population declining, according to latest count
NOAA Fisheries has released its latest census of North Pacific gray whales along the West Coast and has found that their numbers continue to decline following an unusual mortality event that started two years ago. “We can't pinpoint a specific cause, and we think there's probably multiple factors involved," said...
Phys.org
Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond
Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond were found to feed on Australian mullet, an invasive species introduced to Oahu waters in the 1950s. This finding, published in Aquaculture, Fish, and Fisheries by researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), and Paepae O Heʻeia suggests that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on populations of the invasive mullet species.
eenews.net
Alaskans question fishery management as snow crabs disappear
Crabbers and restaurateurs fear the unprecedented collapse of Alaska’s snow crab industry could portend more fishery closings as climate change takes a continued toll on fish stocks. The state, which has long dominated U.S. seafood production, is reeling after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week canceled...
tourcounsel.com
Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)
Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons You Need This Quaint Island Paradise On Your Bucket List
If you have ever been overwhelmed or in a state of awe because of all the art and natural beauty around you, you may have experienced a phenomenon called Stendhal syndrome, according to Medical News Today. In my case, it is not unsuspectingly stumbling upon a collection of Gauguins in...
Comments / 0