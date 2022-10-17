Read full article on original website
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore requests trade
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, WR Elijah Moore of the New York Jets has requested a trade from the team. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Moore's frustration with his role and usage was cited by Rapoport, as Moore has seen less work as the season progressed. After a promising rookie campaign, Moore has seen limited use and had a Week 6 campaign without a catch. The Jets reportedly aren't interested in trading him, an idea similarly expressed when WR Denzel Mims requested a trade before the season, who is still with the Jets. If he were to get moved, Moore, a second-round pick, could see success immediately as a young, talented sophomore wideout.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins out for Week 7's matchup
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, RB J.K. Dobbins is being ruled out for Week 7 against the Browns. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Cleveland has been one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL in 2022, so this hurts Baltimore. RB Kenyan Drake was the next man up in Week 6, but RB Gus Edwards has a chance to play in Week 7 after returning from last year's ACL injury. Dobbins' knee tightness will need to be monitored closely since it kept him out of practice all week, as issues like these tend to flare up throughout long seasons.
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Hopkins goes off in first game of 2022 on Thursday
DeAndre Hopkins caught ten of 14 targets for 103 yards in the Cardinals' 42-34 victory over the Saints on Thursday. Hopkins garnered nearly 50% of the team's targets in his first game of 2022. Fantasy Impact:. Hopkins didn't show any rust, immediately looking the part of a WR1. The only...
fantasypros.com
Kadarius Toney did not practice on Wednesday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, WR Kadarius Toney was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Toney has had a laundry list of injuries this season, most recently a hamstring that kept him out. On the season, Toney has just two catches for zero yards. Even with his injuries keeping him away from the field, Toney has seemed to fall out of favor with the new regime. Toney still holds dynasty value with obvious talent and a new scene feeling imminent, but in re-draft leagues, Toney just can't be relied on to make an appearance or an impact.
fantasypros.com
Scottie Barnes efficiently scores 15 points Wednesday
Scottie Barnes recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3PT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Cavaliers. Fantasy Impact:. Barnes was efficient and finished with a game-high plus/minus of +20. The athletic forward may not light it...
fantasypros.com
Jerami Grant leads Trailblazers in scoring in Wednesday's win over Kings
Jerami Grant lead the Trailblazers offense on Wednesday, scoring 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3PT. 10-13 FT) and grabbing eight rebounds in the Trailblazers' 115-108 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Grant will look to provide Portland with another threat on the offensive end alongside star guard Damian Lilliard. The...
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen expected to practice this week
Allen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The Chargers take on Seattle in Week 7 before going on a bye in Week 8. Allen returning to practice is great news for fantasy managers, but the Chargers will likely be cautious with the bye week upcoming.
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. linked to the Chiefs
Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) Beckham continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. The latest reports suggest he will be ready to return to the field by the middle of November. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (outside of last week) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling offering Kansas City very little production, it would make sense for them to go after a player like Beckham.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (ankle) expects to be available for MNF
Mac Jones reportedly told teammates that his injured ankle has made progress to the point that he expects to play against the Bears on Monday night. Jones has missed the last two weeks following a high ankle sprain he suffered against Baltimore in Week 3. The Patriots practice for the first time on Thursday, so his status should be updated later on. Prior to going down, Jones had not been playing well, ranking 28th in the NFL in QBR. Conversely, Mac's fill-in Bailey Zappe has played admirably over the past three weeks throwing for just under 600 passing yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio. It is fair to wonder whether the New England coaching staff will hand the reigns back to Jones against Chicago, or give him another week to heal in a game Zappe's Pats should be able to win.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey being traded to San Francisco 49ers
The Carolina Panthers are trading RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Multiple draft picks are reportedly headed to the Panthers. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Panthers fired HC Matt Rhule a week ago, and there were...
fantasypros.com
Jaden Ivey scores 19 points in debut Wednesday night
Jaden Ivey made an instant impact in his regular season debut for the Pistons, recording three steals, dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds, and scoring 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) in a 113-109 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Ivey impressed immediately Wednesday night, finishing with...
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay won't practice Wednesday
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay did not practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Golladay has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out, but he was seeing very limited action beforehand. Since Golladay's two-catch, 22-yard game in Week 1, the former Lion has not caught a single pass this season. This does not change the dynamic of the Giants' passing game as Golladay has not been a factor.
fantasypros.com
Josh Giddey posts well rounded stat line in season debut
Josh Giddey shot 6-of-14 for 14 points with two 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as the Thunder fell to the Wolves 115-108 on Wednesday. Giddey played the second most minutes on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday and it is clear that the Thunder coaching staff wants the offense to run through him. He looked mostly sharp while on the floor and showcased the playmaking ability that he is known for. The 20-year-old is going to have every opportunity to work his magic this season, as the righthand man to Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey has a chance to absolutely crush his 5th round ADP from fantasy drafts this offseason.
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (back) expected to be active but not start on Thursday
Jameis Winston (back) will likely be active for Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals but only as an emergency QB3. Andy Dalton will be the starting QB for the Saints. (Ed Werder on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's hard to know if Winston will regain his starting role, as Dennis Allen seems...
fantasypros.com
Aaron Gordon records double-double in season opening loss Wednesday
Aaron Gordon scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 33 minutes in Denver’s 123-102 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Gordon posted a double-double in the season opener. showing no ill effects from the hamstring issue he dealt with in the preseason. He was also efficient from the field, sticking mainly to shots inside the arc, and a beast on the boards, pulling down 10, the only Nugget to reach double digits. Gordon and Nikola Jokic did their part but they will need help from the likes of Michel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray if the Nuggets are going to be actual contenders this season. Murray and Porter are both coming off injuries and this team will flourish once they are back to 100% Gordon is paying early dividends for fantasy managers who took him in the mid-to-late rounds on draft day.
fantasypros.com
Mike Conley scores 13 points as starting point guard in season opener
Mike Conley recorded 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3PT), eight assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes of Wednesday's 123-102 win over the Nuggets. Conley slotted in as the starting point guard in the season opener for Utah while Collin Sexton came off the bench and led the team in scoring. It's hard to not see a situation where Sexton overtakes Conley as the starter in Utah with the current trajectory of this team, but for now, it seems like Conley will be the starter. He doesn't have much fantasy upside, though, even as the starter.
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid underwhelming in loss Thursday
Joel Embiid scored 15 points (6-21 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT) and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 90-88 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid hasn't looked very sharp through Philadelphia's first two games, and there is some growing pessimism about his outlook. The team hasn't been able to generate much offense outside of James Harden, and they have a serious facilitation problem. Embiid has started out slow, but he will bounce back and remains a premier fantasy option season-long.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay (knee) unlikely to be active on Sunday
Kenny Golladay (knee) was spotted slowly jogging at the Giants' practice on Thursday and doesn't seem close to returning to action, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Even if active, Golladay has done nothing when healthy this season to warrant usage in fantasy leagues. The former...
fantasypros.com
Alexander Kerfoot lights the lamp Thursday against Stars
Kerfoot has gotten off to a slow start for the Maple Leafs, picking up just two points in the first five games of the season. The 28-year-old is a solid two-way forward that contributes on both ends of the ice and does many of the things fantasy owners will not see on the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Kerfoot is best left on waivers currently.
