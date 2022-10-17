Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
The beloved Inside The NBA crew have all singed new long-term extensions.
Charles Barkley has agreed to a 10-year deal with TNT. The New York Post reports Barkley has signed a deal worth “in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million.” The 59-year-old Hall of Famer, who stars alongside Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith on TNT’s Inside the NBA, is currently on a $10 million-per-season contract that’s set to expire after the 2024-25 season.
Charles Barkley has a new contract with TNT that a report says will pay him well north of $100 million, and possibly as much as $200 million, over 10 years. Barkley, 59, had discussions with the LIV Golf Series back in July but told Golfweek at the event in Bedminster, New Jersey, that “they haven’t offered me anything.”
Despite talks that he'd like to retire at 60, NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a contract to remain on-air with the network for at least the next decade. According to the New York Post, the 59-year-old Hall of Famer struck a new 10-year deal with Turner Sports rumored to be near $200 million.
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports reaches long-term extensions with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has now reached agreements with all four members of TNT’s iconic “Inside the NBA” studio show – Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal – to ensure the team will remain together for many years to come. Inside the NBA, known for its incomparable blend of sports and entertainment commentary, delivered in its signature style, has earned 17 Sports Emmy Awards throughout its illustrious run.
'Inside The NBA' Gets New Set So Shaq, Sir Charles Can Keep Playing

The same old team is ready to take to the screen for TNT's "Inside The NBA." But their setting may look a little different. When Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson take to the set of the Warner Bros. Discovery network's signature sports program, they will do so in a more open space that includes bigger screens, large vertical monitors and a broader overall design that reflects some of the demands of modern production. It's the first time in nearly four or five years that the company's sports division has refreshed the show's look.
Shaquille O’Neal, Fellow ‘Inside The NBA’ Hosts Extend TNT Contracts
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced on Monday (Oct. 17) that TNT’s Inside the NBA show co-hosts —Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — have re-signed to the network for the long run, Variety reports. All four hosts will have their contracts extended with a pay increase. “I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth … is there someone else I’m forgetting?” O’Neal jokingly said. “I’m kidding … love you, Charles. As long as I say, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”More from VIBE.comCelebrities And Athletes React To Kyrie...
