Sean McVay confirms Rams are trying to move Cam Akers, get him a fresh start
Sean McVay confirmed the expected on Monday: The Los Angeles Rams are trying to move running back Cam Akers. He told reporters that the Rams will look to give him “a fresh new start” with another team, suggesting they will attempt to trade him. Akers and McVay reportedly...
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
Rams make major announcement about Cam Akers’ future
Cam Akers appears to have played his final game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the team plans to try and trade Akers in order to get the running back a fresh start. Akers had fallen out of favor with the franchise this season after suffering a major Achilles injury in 2021.
Clayton News Daily
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1, the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 7. After last week’s slate of games matched up several of the league’s top teams against one another, this week’s schedule looks a little ... meh. But it’s still football, and you’re probably going to watch anyway. The 49ers host the Chiefs...
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Rankings: Quarterbacks
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Mac Jones Expects to Be Ready Monday Night vs. Bears
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to return from his ankle injury and play Monday night against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Jones told his teammates he has progressed well and all he needs to do now is to be cleared in practice. Jones suffered a high ankle...
Clayton News Daily
DeSean Jackson Signed With Ravens Because of Lamar Jackson
35-year-old DeSean Jackson told reporters last week that he was not retired and remained intent on continuing his NFL career. Earlier this week, those plans came to fruition after Jackson signed with the Ravens. So why did Jackson choose the Ravens among his potential suitors?. “I’ve been keeping my eye...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons find formula to success with NFL's third-best rushing attack
If there’s one thing the Falcons do well, it’s run the football. Atlanta boasts the NFL’s third-best rushing attack, which averages 165.2 yards per game, after it ran for 168 yards on a season-high 40 attempts in a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It marked the fourth time in the past five games the Falcons have rushed for at least 150 yards.
Clayton News Daily
Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football Matchup Kicks off Week 7
The Saints and Cardinals sure behaved like presumptive playoff teams in the offseason. Entering a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup, New Orleans and Arizona are both below .500, beaten up by injuries and at or below the bottom of their divisions. But hey, at least it’s not the Broncos in prime time again!
Mike Florio suggests Sean McVay could be reaching shelf life in Los Angeles
As it appears to be a matter of when disgruntled running back Cam Akers gets traded, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested Tuesday that he may not be the only one in the locker room who has been worn down by the intensity of McVay.
numberfire.com
Dolphins optimistic Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will play in Week 7
The Dolphins are "optimistic" wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be available for Week 7's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike McDaniel. Waddle is not expected to do much in practice to open the week on Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he will be available to face the Steelers. Waddle had been playing through a groin injury, but now it appears his shoulder is the concern. Waddle caught 6 of 10 targets in Week 6's loss for 129 yards and 1 fumble. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Stephen A. Smith to Host Special NBA Broadcasts
Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will use ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to call four NBA games on ESPN2 this calendar year, according to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. The ESPN2 simulcasts will be formatted similar to “ManningCast” on Monday Night Football, where Smith will host...
NFL Week 6: Former Vols' stats
Week 6 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 7 games will be contested Oct. 20-24. Each week, Vols Wire will...
