Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR

Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
Larry Brown Sports

Rams make major announcement about Cam Akers’ future

Cam Akers appears to have played his final game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the team plans to try and trade Akers in order to get the running back a fresh start. Akers had fallen out of favor with the franchise this season after suffering a major Achilles injury in 2021.
Clayton News Daily

Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos

Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
ALABAMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Week 7 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1, the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
Clayton News Daily

NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 7. After last week’s slate of games matched up several of the league’s top teams against one another, this week’s schedule looks a little ... meh. But it’s still football, and you’re probably going to watch anyway. The 49ers host the Chiefs...
Clayton News Daily

Week 7 Rankings: Quarterbacks

MINNESOTA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Report: Mac Jones Expects to Be Ready Monday Night vs. Bears

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to return from his ankle injury and play Monday night against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Jones told his teammates he has progressed well and all he needs to do now is to be cleared in practice. Jones suffered a high ankle...
Clayton News Daily

DeSean Jackson Signed With Ravens Because of Lamar Jackson

35-year-old DeSean Jackson told reporters last week that he was not retired and remained intent on continuing his NFL career. Earlier this week, those plans came to fruition after Jackson signed with the Ravens. So why did Jackson choose the Ravens among his potential suitors?. “I’ve been keeping my eye...
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Falcons find formula to success with NFL's third-best rushing attack

If there’s one thing the Falcons do well, it’s run the football. Atlanta boasts the NFL’s third-best rushing attack, which averages 165.2 yards per game, after it ran for 168 yards on a season-high 40 attempts in a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It marked the fourth time in the past five games the Falcons have rushed for at least 150 yards.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football Matchup Kicks off Week 7

The Saints and Cardinals sure behaved like presumptive playoff teams in the offseason. Entering a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup, New Orleans and Arizona are both below .500, beaten up by injuries and at or below the bottom of their divisions. But hey, at least it’s not the Broncos in prime time again!
ALABAMA STATE
numberfire.com

Dolphins optimistic Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will play in Week 7

The Dolphins are "optimistic" wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be available for Week 7's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike McDaniel. Waddle is not expected to do much in practice to open the week on Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he will be available to face the Steelers. Waddle had been playing through a groin injury, but now it appears his shoulder is the concern. Waddle caught 6 of 10 targets in Week 6's loss for 129 yards and 1 fumble. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week.
Clayton News Daily

Report: Stephen A. Smith to Host Special NBA Broadcasts

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will use ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to call four NBA games on ESPN2 this calendar year, according to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. The ESPN2 simulcasts will be formatted similar to “ManningCast” on Monday Night Football, where Smith will host...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 6: Former Vols' stats

Week 6 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 7 games will be contested Oct. 20-24. Each week, Vols Wire will...
KNOXVILLE, TN

