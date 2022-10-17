Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition
Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $80.1 Million Long Island Expressway Pavement Renewal Project Completed Ahead of Schedule
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County is now complete. In April, the New York State Department of Transportation began work on this critical project, which was completed this morning, Thursday, October 20 - six months after initial work began and one month ahead of schedule. The Governor also announced that the major pavement renewal project on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties is being completed this week. This year, more than 442 lane miles of state roads across Long Island have been repaved with new asphalt - totaling $121.6 million.
News 12
3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball
Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
longisland.com
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Harrison
Two prize-winning lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two separate $18,232.50 Take-5 tickets were sold at stores in Westchester County, in Harrison, and in Putnam County, in Carmel, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. NY Lottery said...
longisland.com
Kick'N Chicken Opens in Smithtown
Once the Baja Grill, the spot at 20 E Main Street in the Village Commons shopping center in Smithtown is now the home of Kick'N Chicken, serving up Nashville style chicken. The new chicken joint opened on October 1. A partnership between chef Ryan Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Carroll’s...
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
midislandtimes.com
Eagle’s Nest Cafe opens in Bethpage
It was a special moment for a father-son business team in Bethpage last Wednesday. Their family owned business, Eagle’s Nest Food & Smoothie Cafe, held its official grand opening ceremony to the delight of area residents. “We opened two years ago during the heart of the Covid pandemic, and...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $15.6 Million Child Care Expansion at SUNY and CUNY Campuses
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $15.6 million state investment to expand child care access at the State University of New York and the City University of New York. The funding includes $10.8 million to address child care deserts across SUNY campuses and $4.8 million to provide additional child care services on CUNY campuses. This is the second phase of a broader initiative to ensure that students, faculty and staff on all SUNY and CUNY campuses have access to high-quality child care centers.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
Florida dads shoot each other's daughters in road rage incident
The shootings happened October 8th as Florida resident Frank Allison and William Hale, a visitor from Georgia, were driving with their families in separate vehicles on U.S. Highway 1 in Nassau County about 20 miles northwest of Jacksonville.
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Rocky Point – Acres Of Private Beaches A Short Distance!
Large Hi Ranch with 1 to 2 bedroom apartment on lower level, Perfect Mother/Daughter or apartment with proper permits. Newer Ductless AC, SS appliances, roof, HW heater. Driveway fits 6 cars. Lower level has private entrance. Rocky Point SD. $529,000 | MLS #3433046. For more information click here.
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
Man gets 12 to 24 years for 'terrifying' attacks on 'light-skinned' women in Brooklyn: DA
A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 24 years in prison for a series of attacks on women, selecting his victims based on their gender and skin color, prosecutors announced.
shorefrontnews.com
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain
Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
