Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
atozsports.com

Cowboys catch a lucky break thanks to NFL schedule

Timing hasn’t necessarily been on the Dallas Cowboys‘ side this season. Let’s recap. Dak Prescott’s injury came in the first week of the season, Cooper Rush’s first disaster start came against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Tyron Smith’s injury forced impromptu changes at the offensive line since the preseason.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Chiefs teammates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Wednesday while sending a message to his teammates. After the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes expects everyone in the building to be “locked in” for Kansas City’s week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Prospering unit set to get more firepower

The Dallas Cowboys have been excellent defensively in 2022, riding the wave of their turnaround from a season ago. One major factor in their performance this season has been their ability to sack the quarterback, as they currently lead the NFL with 24. Since Week 1, the Cowboys have been...
atozsports.com

One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing

The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys put NFL on notice with latest comments

The Dallas Cowboys are hungry. Extremely hungry. And that should alarm the rest of the league. That much is clear after dropping their previous game to the Philadelphia Eagles in week six. Dallas went into enemy territory short-handed without their starting quarterback. Despite the disadvantage, the Cowboys took the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Might be Walking into a Trap (Game)

With all eyes set on week seven vs the Detroit Lions (1-4), the Dallas Cowboys are hyper focused to not repeat the same mistakes from week six. From stopping the run to avoiding turning the ball over on offense. At the moment, the Cowboys are full of hope. QB Cooper...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles’ rivals have it easy the rest of the way

The Philadelphia Eagles could finish the season undefeated. honestly. When you glance at their schedule, you think, wow, this isn’t so bad. That’s because it isn’t. The Eagles are off to their best start since 2004, and it could be even better, honestly, as I haven’t checked yet when the last time the Eagles started 6-0. I do know, though, that the last time they started 4-0 was in 2004, just 18 years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Young Hopeful to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Today has been a heavy day for Dallas Cowboys injury news. QB Dak Prescott is medically cleared to play, something he confirms. As well as the timetables for OT Tyron Smith and WR James Washington could be any day now. Unfortunately, in life, any time there’s good news, it’s usually...
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: The News Everyone Has Been Waiting For!

Here it is! The Dallas Cowboys and fans have been waiting nearly two months for this developing news. To summarize, it can only be described in two words: He’s back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now medically cleared by the medical staff. It’s reported his workload will be heavy on Wednesday and Thursday to prepare him for Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions

The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Debunking one Chiefs narrative after loss to Bills

There is one narrative going around that doesn’t really sit well with me. According to anyone who thinks they know anything on Twitter, the Kansas City Chiefs had no pass rush against the Buffalo Bills, and that just couldn’t be further from the truth. The craziest part to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

ESPN hints at the Titans making a surprising trade

With less than two weeks remaining until the NFL’s November 1st trade deadline, rumors are swirling around every team in the league, and Tennessee Titans fans are hopeful that their team will make a move. Despite holding a 3-2 record and holding the top spot in the AFC South...
NASHVILLE, TN

