NOLA.com

Underdog identity has helped upstart Pelicans connect with fan base

While Willie Green delivered his “You’ve gotta fight” speech to the New Orleans Pelicans in April, Chris Conner was pacing around his living room in Chicago. The Pelicans had gotten off to a good start in their play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but their third quarter had gone poorly. A 10-point halftime lead had turned into a 10-point deficit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Disaster strikes yet again, as Saints completely unravel in 2nd quarter of loss to Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Disaster often has been lurking around the corner for this New Orleans Saints team, waiting for the right moment to strike and sink the team’s hopes. Thursday night, disaster arrived late in the second quarter when — in the span of less than two minutes — the Saints went from leading the Arizona Cardinals by a touchdown to trailing by 14 points.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
NOLA.com

Prep football: 3 games we’re following Friday

The winner will hold sole possession of first place in District 8-5A. Last season, Chalmette won 45-20 and stopped a streak of eight consecutive losses to Ehret. Chalmette (4-3, 2-0) can take lots of time off the clock with long possessions on the ground to counter Ehret (2-5, 2-0) and its quick-strike ability.
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Saints QB Andy Dalton throws two pick-sixes to Cardinals in another career prime-time loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Red Rifle does not fire well at night. Quarterback Andy Dalton dropped his 12th straight prime-time road contest on Thursday when the New Orleans Saints lost 42-34 to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The 34-year-old now holds a 6-19 career record in prime-time games. He’s 0-1 with the Saints, who dropped to 2-5 on the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

