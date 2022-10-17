Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints reach new low point with embarrassing bags-on-heads type of performance
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will be here at State Farm Stadium in less than four months, and it’s become abundantly clear that the New Orleans Saints will not be in it. At this point, in the wake of their 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on...
NOLA.com
The Pelicans are 2-0 after a takedown of the Hornets. They have yet to trail this season.
The Big 3 of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum get most of the hype when it comes to talking about the New Orleans Pelicans. But don’t forget about Jonas Valanciunas, the Pelicans’ big man whom the host Charlotte Hornets had no answer for Friday night. Valanciunas...
NOLA.com
Underdog identity has helped upstart Pelicans connect with fan base
While Willie Green delivered his “You’ve gotta fight” speech to the New Orleans Pelicans in April, Chris Conner was pacing around his living room in Chicago. The Pelicans had gotten off to a good start in their play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but their third quarter had gone poorly. A 10-point halftime lead had turned into a 10-point deficit.
NOLA.com
Disaster strikes yet again, as Saints completely unravel in 2nd quarter of loss to Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Disaster often has been lurking around the corner for this New Orleans Saints team, waiting for the right moment to strike and sink the team’s hopes. Thursday night, disaster arrived late in the second quarter when — in the span of less than two minutes — the Saints went from leading the Arizona Cardinals by a touchdown to trailing by 14 points.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 games we’re following Friday
The winner will hold sole possession of first place in District 8-5A. Last season, Chalmette won 45-20 and stopped a streak of eight consecutive losses to Ehret. Chalmette (4-3, 2-0) can take lots of time off the clock with long possessions on the ground to counter Ehret (2-5, 2-0) and its quick-strike ability.
NOLA.com
Live: Saints look to find some momentum, seek a win on the road vs. the Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in a crucial game for both teams in Glendale. The Saints are expected to go with Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive week despite suffering a back injury in last week's loss to the Bengals.
NOLA.com
Saints QB Andy Dalton throws two pick-sixes to Cardinals in another career prime-time loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Red Rifle does not fire well at night. Quarterback Andy Dalton dropped his 12th straight prime-time road contest on Thursday when the New Orleans Saints lost 42-34 to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The 34-year-old now holds a 6-19 career record in prime-time games. He’s 0-1 with the Saints, who dropped to 2-5 on the season.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan helps answer ‘Is Saints season over?’ with Week 7 picks on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 106
Five losses in six games, and this one might be the toughest to explain. A 42-34 defeat for the New Orleans Saints at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night leads to a plethora of questions – and a whole lot of emotion. Not that the Saints...
NOLA.com
Saints' No. 1 priority with weekend off is health; Dennis Allen optimistic moving forward
After a Thursday loss, the New Orleans Saints have taken the weekend off. They'll return to work Monday. Their next game is a week away, the Sunday before Halloween against the Las Vegas Raiders inside the Caesars Superdome. The Saints are now 2-5 through their Week 7 work. They haven't...
