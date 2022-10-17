Read full article on original website
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Alabama’s Nick Saban responds to video of wide receiver Jermaine Burton appearing to strike female Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the school is gathering information after wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to strike a female Vols fan after Saturday's game.
Paul Finebaum on Alabama following loss to Tennessee: ‘This is not a well-coached team’
College football analyst and radio show host Paul Finebaum said Tuesday that Alabama was "undisciplined" and not a "well-coached team" following its loss to Tennessee on Saturday.
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
Tennessee's bowl projections following Alabama win, 6-0 start
No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup. “From the inside looking forward, we have a lot of things that we have an opportunity...
Charley Trippi, Cardinals great and oldest living Hall of Famer, dead at 100
Legendary NFL and college football player Charley Trippi died this week at his home in Georgia. He was the oldest living Hall of Famer at 100.
