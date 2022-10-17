Read full article on original website
Stock Report: Alabama edition
No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama in thrilling and historic fashion this past Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Here’s a look at whose stock is up, and whose stock is down, following the win over Alabama. Stock Up: Jalin Hyatt. Jalin Hyatt exploded for five receiving...
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Everything Alabama head coach Nate Oats said at SEC Tipoff '23
Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Ala., on Wednesday as part of SEC Basketball Media Days. Below is a full transcript of everything Oats said about his 2022-23 Crimson Tide team in his time behind the podium. “It’s good to...
Three matchups for Mississippi State-Alabama
Previewing three matchups for the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in advance of its matchup with No. 24 Mississippi State Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m. CT/ESPN).
Alabama football: Nine reasons why Nick Saban has lost his grip on the College Football Playoff race
It’s time to press the panic button on Alabama’s 2022 season following Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, a public display of bad secondary play, widespread discipline issues and special teams gaffes that cost the Crimson Tide in their most important game to date. If you’ve watched this...
Nick Saban weighs in on Vols hit on Bryce Young that wasn't targeting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – During Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, fans tuning in to watch the rivalry game were again faced with the age-old question: what is targeting?. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to take a shot to the head from Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas and was...
