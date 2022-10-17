ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Legendary College Football Coach Has Endorsed Herschel Walker

With the midterm elections just around the corner, former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is showing his support for Herschel Walker. Walker, a former star running back, is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia. He's going up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. In a minute-long advertisement released by Walker's campaign team,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS

