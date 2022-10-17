Read full article on original website
Related
Nathaniel Hackett explains why Melvin Gordon was benched vs. Chargers
ENGLEWOOD — In Melvin Gordon's eight years in the NFL, he's never been benched. That was until Monday night against the Chargers. Gordon didn't play a snap after the first quarter, standing on the sidelines with his helmet off. He rushed three times for eight yards and was replaced by Latavius Murray and Mike Boone.
Los Angeles Chargers Bench Veteran Starter During Monday Night Football
One of the most notable defensive free agents from this past offseason has been benched to start the second half of Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 6. After Los Angeles struggled to contain Russell Wilson in the first half of Monday Night Football tonight, the Chargers have decided to bench ...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 7: Chiefs top 49ers; Jaguars jam Giants; Packers, Ravens rebound
Week 6 of the wild and wacky 2022 NFL season didn't fall on a Friday the 13th weekend and was a few weeks ahead of Halloween. That didn't stop the slate of games to have some scary results. The 49ers, Packers and Buccaneers all tumbled in major upsets. The Giants,...
Baltimore Ravens Star Missed Practice On Wednesday
There's suddenly concern that the Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their primary weapons when they host the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "TE Mark Andrews among the ...
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Turnover, 4th Hopkins FG gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles C
NFL
Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Gerald Everett (illness) misses practice
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Everett should be able to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. He was targeted 7 times last week versus the Denver Broncos and had 5-plus catches for the third time this season, but Everett only managed 29 yards on that volume. The Chargers will have a softer matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, but Keenan Allen's impending return from a hamstring injury could cut into Everett's target share.
FOX Sports
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Chargers final score, results: Dustin Hopkins' overtime field goal lifts Los Angeles to 'Monday Night Football' win
Dustin Hopkins was far from 100% healthy on Monday night, but that didn't stop the Chargers kicker from coming through in the clutch, as his field goal in overtime lifted the team to a 19-16 win over the Broncos on "Monday Night Football". Hopkins was a perfect 4-for-4 on the...
numberfire.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) limited Wednesday for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) logged a limited practice on Wednesday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley previously said Allen is "on pace" to return to practice fully this week, but with the team on bye next week, they may wind up playing it safe and hold the receiver out again for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Palmer (concussion) will likely take the biggest hit when Allen returns, with Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler also possibly losing some volume.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Comments / 0