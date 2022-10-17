ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Athlon Sports

Baltimore Ravens Star Missed Practice On Wednesday

There's suddenly concern that the Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their primary weapons when they host the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "TE Mark Andrews among the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chargers' Gerald Everett (illness) misses practice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Everett should be able to return to practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. He was targeted 7 times last week versus the Denver Broncos and had 5-plus catches for the third time this season, but Everett only managed 29 yards on that volume. The Chargers will have a softer matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, but Keenan Allen's impending return from a hamstring injury could cut into Everett's target share.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (hamstring) limited Wednesday for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) logged a limited practice on Wednesday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley previously said Allen is "on pace" to return to practice fully this week, but with the team on bye next week, they may wind up playing it safe and hold the receiver out again for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Palmer (concussion) will likely take the biggest hit when Allen returns, with Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler also possibly losing some volume.

