Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching

There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 takeaways from Week 6 loss vs. Chargers

Another week, another utterly disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. This past Monday, the Broncos lost to their division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. This loss makes the Broncos 0-2 in their AFC West matchups so far this season. As it stands right now, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding what is troubling the team. Let’s discuss some of the takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 6 loss.
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett not ready for prime time

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be out of his element as a head coach. His team is 2-4 and has looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
NFL

Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/18: Underdog Giants, Brian Daboll, more headlines

The Giants will be underdogs for the third straight week when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 7. The Jaguars (2-4) are -110 moneyline favorites at SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently 42.5 points. When New York beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday,...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/19: Kadarius Toney trade rumors, John Mara, more headlines

Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a microcosm. Baltimore outgained the Giants 406 yards to 238 and held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. A team with a former MVP at quarterback and a winning pedigree should have been able to close that game out. Yet, it was the Giants who played with poise and resilience and game the game-winning plays over the final minutes.
Big Blue View

How can you hate?

Throwing to guys called up from the practice squad. I just don't understand some fans. It's gotta something else. Something "woke"
Big Blue View

Adjusted QBR Tiers post Week 6

Tony Del G's fantastic post about the mystery of disappearing points in the NFL got me interested again in something I did last season where I took ESPN's QBR, which is a fairly good measure of QB production, and adjusted it for team offensive line (using PFF's weekly rankings) and WR/TE rankings (using Sharp's rankings from preseason).
Big Blue View

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Will Giants win fourth straight?

How do your Big Blue View staff members think Sunday’s New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will turn out? Let’s get to this week’s NFL Week 7 moneyline picks for all of the Week 7 action to find out. Below, some of the explanations for this week’s Giants-Jags...
The Associated Press

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
Big Blue View

BBV pick em week 7.

58 - LTL 7,. OT10, 9, Fizzure 8, mount 7. Check your scores, get your picks in, have a good week.
Big Blue View

This team's performance is the Perfect Example of how Winners Need to be Built!

The next man up, everybody who gets a suit better know his job and better be ready to play, says it all. When you have a hard cap, you need to budget very carefully. One man doesn't win games on a consistent basis. For Example, O-Lines don't need one player, they need 5 and then some playing in unison. In the NFL everybody gets paid well. But just like in our economy, when too much goes to too few, everyone ends up suffering.
numberfire.com

Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
