Read full article on original website
Related
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews absent from Wednesday's practice
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, TE Mark Andrews (undisclosed) was absent from the media-open section of practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is following up an elite 2021 season with another elite 2022 season. It was not made apparent why Andrews is out, who has been healthy all season. It could just be a veteran's rest day, but this situation is worth monitoring, especially seeing what his practice designation is on Thursday. With 455 yards and five touchdowns, Andrews is a gamechanger in fantasy football when healthy.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore requests trade
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, WR Elijah Moore of the New York Jets has requested a trade from the team. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Moore's frustration with his role and usage was cited by Rapoport, as Moore has seen less work as the season progressed. After a promising rookie campaign, Moore has seen limited use and had a Week 6 campaign without a catch. The Jets reportedly aren't interested in trading him, an idea similarly expressed when WR Denzel Mims requested a trade before the season, who is still with the Jets. If he were to get moved, Moore, a second-round pick, could see success immediately as a young, talented sophomore wideout.
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins out for Week 7's matchup
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, RB J.K. Dobbins is being ruled out for Week 7 against the Browns. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Cleveland has been one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL in 2022, so this hurts Baltimore. RB Kenyan Drake was the next man up in Week 6, but RB Gus Edwards has a chance to play in Week 7 after returning from last year's ACL injury. Dobbins' knee tightness will need to be monitored closely since it kept him out of practice all week, as issues like these tend to flare up throughout long seasons.
fantasypros.com
Kadarius Toney did not practice on Wednesday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, WR Kadarius Toney was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Toney has had a laundry list of injuries this season, most recently a hamstring that kept him out. On the season, Toney has just two catches for zero yards. Even with his injuries keeping him away from the field, Toney has seemed to fall out of favor with the new regime. Toney still holds dynasty value with obvious talent and a new scene feeling imminent, but in re-draft leagues, Toney just can't be relied on to make an appearance or an impact.
fantasypros.com
PJ Walker to remain the Panthers starter in Week 7
Walker was removed from the game this past weekend late due to a concussion, but it appears he cleared all protocols. The Panthers designated Sam Darnold (ankle) to return from IR while Baker Mayfield is still sidelined due to his ankle injury. Walker should only be considered in deep 2-QB or superflex leagues this weekend.
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen expected to practice this week
Allen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The Chargers take on Seattle in Week 7 before going on a bye in Week 8. Allen returning to practice is great news for fantasy managers, but the Chargers will likely be cautious with the bye week upcoming.
fantasypros.com
Josh Giddey posts well rounded stat line in season debut
Josh Giddey shot 6-of-14 for 14 points with two 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as the Thunder fell to the Wolves 115-108 on Wednesday. Giddey played the second most minutes on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday and it is clear that the Thunder coaching staff wants the offense to run through him. He looked mostly sharp while on the floor and showcased the playmaking ability that he is known for. The 20-year-old is going to have every opportunity to work his magic this season, as the righthand man to Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey has a chance to absolutely crush his 5th round ADP from fantasy drafts this offseason.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay (knee) unlikely to be active on Sunday
Kenny Golladay (knee) was spotted slowly jogging at the Giants' practice on Thursday and doesn't seem close to returning to action, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Even if active, Golladay has done nothing when healthy this season to warrant usage in fantasy leagues. The former...
fantasypros.com
Andrew Wiggins drops 20 points in season opener Tuesday
Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3P, 0-0 FT) with six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 29 minutes in Golden State’s 123-109 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins started the season with a 20-point night and looks to continue his...
fantasypros.com
Jaden Ivey scores 19 points in debut Wednesday night
Jaden Ivey made an instant impact in his regular season debut for the Pistons, recording three steals, dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds, and scoring 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) in a 113-109 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Ivey impressed immediately Wednesday night, finishing with...
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (back) expected to be active but not start on Thursday
Jameis Winston (back) will likely be active for Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals but only as an emergency QB3. Andy Dalton will be the starting QB for the Saints. (Ed Werder on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's hard to know if Winston will regain his starting role, as Dennis Allen seems...
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. linked to the Chiefs
Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) Beckham continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. The latest reports suggest he will be ready to return to the field by the middle of November. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (outside of last week) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling offering Kansas City very little production, it would make sense for them to go after a player like Beckham.
fantasypros.com
Jerami Grant leads Trailblazers in scoring in Wednesday's win over Kings
Jerami Grant lead the Trailblazers offense on Wednesday, scoring 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3PT. 10-13 FT) and grabbing eight rebounds in the Trailblazers' 115-108 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Grant will look to provide Portland with another threat on the offensive end alongside star guard Damian Lilliard. The...
fantasypros.com
Mike Conley scores 13 points as starting point guard in season opener
Mike Conley recorded 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3PT), eight assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes of Wednesday's 123-102 win over the Nuggets. Conley slotted in as the starting point guard in the season opener for Utah while Collin Sexton came off the bench and led the team in scoring. It's hard to not see a situation where Sexton overtakes Conley as the starter in Utah with the current trajectory of this team, but for now, it seems like Conley will be the starter. He doesn't have much fantasy upside, though, even as the starter.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) returns to practice Wednesday
After missing the past couple of weeks, John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman was "close" to returning so his return to practice is a positive sign. He will need to continue to practice to have a chance of returning to the field this weekend.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Gordon records double-double in season opening loss Wednesday
Aaron Gordon scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 33 minutes in Denver’s 123-102 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Gordon posted a double-double in the season opener. showing no ill effects from the hamstring issue he dealt with in the preseason. He was also efficient from the field, sticking mainly to shots inside the arc, and a beast on the boards, pulling down 10, the only Nugget to reach double digits. Gordon and Nikola Jokic did their part but they will need help from the likes of Michel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray if the Nuggets are going to be actual contenders this season. Murray and Porter are both coming off injuries and this team will flourish once they are back to 100% Gordon is paying early dividends for fantasy managers who took him in the mid-to-late rounds on draft day.
fantasypros.com
Alexander Kerfoot lights the lamp Thursday against Stars
Kerfoot has gotten off to a slow start for the Maple Leafs, picking up just two points in the first five games of the season. The 28-year-old is a solid two-way forward that contributes on both ends of the ice and does many of the things fantasy owners will not see on the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Kerfoot is best left on waivers currently.
fantasypros.com
Scottie Barnes efficiently scores 15 points Wednesday
Scottie Barnes recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3PT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Cavaliers. Fantasy Impact:. Barnes was efficient and finished with a game-high plus/minus of +20. The athletic forward may not light it...
Comments / 0