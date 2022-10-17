ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.3 The Blaze

Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic accident on Hwy 93 near Victor

MISSOULA, MT — A traffic accident at Highway 93 and Bell Crossing in Victor has blocked several lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Bell Crossing is currently closed to traffic. Officials advise the public to avoid the area if possible and to use...
VICTOR, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
ARLEE, MT
NBCMontana

Hamilton fire started in shed that stored ammunition

Crews are still investigating a fire in a residential area in Hamilton Monday evening. It happened in an alley on the 700 block of North Third Street. Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn told NBC Montana that a fire in a shed spread to another shed, then to a neighbor's pole barn, which housed an RV.
HAMILTON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Sneak Peek: Undressing Montana History at Fort Missoula

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, October 21st 2022 dedicated to what often gets overlooked and forgotten in the passage of time: clothing. Titled "Undressing History," the museum will allow visitors to see garments worn by historical figures as well as fashion senses that offer a window into Montana's history.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

