An alleged road-rage incident has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man Monday night. Police say that a little past 10:30pm, 29-year-old Claudell Sheppard of Bartlet Road got into a road rage incident and hit the victim’s vehicle at least six different times. At one point during the altercation, Sheppard allegedly pulled in front of the victim and backed into the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Gilbert Street. Before police arrived on scene, Sheppard reportedly got out of his car, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to assault and kill the victim.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO