ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect request subpoena of police records

A suspect in the Taboo Nightclub shooting wants to subpoena police records involving the investigation of the April shooting. Court documents show that on October 18 Dimione Walker requested the court allow a subpoena of Cedar Rapids Police Department records that may indicate previous shooting incidents between Walker and the man he fatally shot, Michael Valentine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison

Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids

The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Convicted felon and domestic abuser arrested after multiple firearms reportedly found at his residence

A convicted felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he had multiple firearms inside his Iowa City residence. 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez Aviles was convicted of domestic abuse in 2010, and is thus ineligible to possess firearms. Iowa City Police say they were dispatched to Velazquez Aviles’ residence on Morgan Court for a 9-1-1 hangup just after 4pm Sunday. Arriving officers learned there had been a domestic dispute. While on the scene, they were reportedly told there were multiple weapons inside the residence and a car parked in the driveway.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Reported road rage incident leads to arrest of Iowa City man

An alleged road-rage incident has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man Monday night. Police say that a little past 10:30pm, 29-year-old Claudell Sheppard of Bartlet Road got into a road rage incident and hit the victim’s vehicle at least six different times. At one point during the altercation, Sheppard allegedly pulled in front of the victim and backed into the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Gilbert Street. Before police arrived on scene, Sheppard reportedly got out of his car, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to assault and kill the victim.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
CHEROKEE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy