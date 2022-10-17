Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged arson that killed 15 animals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals earlier this month. In a press release, police said they arrested 47-year-old Jonathan Jay Ramey...
cbs2iowa.com
Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect request subpoena of police records
A suspect in the Taboo Nightclub shooting wants to subpoena police records involving the investigation of the April shooting. Court documents show that on October 18 Dimione Walker requested the court allow a subpoena of Cedar Rapids Police Department records that may indicate previous shooting incidents between Walker and the man he fatally shot, Michael Valentine.
KIMT
100-mph pursuit in northern Iowa ends with arrest, state trooper vehicle struck
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - A 100-mph pursuit Wednesday morning ended with one person in custody and an Iowa State Patrol vehicle being rammed. Authorities said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate-35. The vehicle refused to stop and at one point rammed the trooper into the ditch.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa gun amendment faces harsh criticism from Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws
One of the most controversial votes Iowa is facing this November is a constitutional amendment that could change Iowa gun laws. Two very different opinions will be on the ballot and left up to Iowans to decide. There is choice is whether to change the state constitution to add the...
KBUR
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
cbs2iowa.com
Former VP of now defunct Cedar Rapids business in court on theft, money laundering charges
Cedar Rapids — A Hiawatha man is out on bond Tuesday evening on money laundering and theft charges. Cody Laufer, 37, is accused of stealing nearly $150,000 from Cedar Rapids Photo Copy while he was serving as vice president of the business, which has since gone bankrupt, according to court records.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
KCJJ
Two individuals charged with taking vehicle from Iowa City car dealership
A car dealership and repair shop on Iowa City’s south side had a car taken from their premises over the weekend, only to have it returned by one of the parties involved Tuesday afternoon. The incident at Harris Boys Auto on South Riverside Drive occurred Sunday just before 12:30am....
KCRG.com
FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids
The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley sentenced for firearm charge
Marion — Johnny Church, who legally changed his name from Drew Blahnik, now faces an additional five years for a federal gun charge on top of his 57-year sentence for the murder of Chris Bagley. According to federal court records, during a search in February 2019, investigators found two...
KCRG.com
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
cbs2iowa.com
Four new meetings scheduled to discuss proposed carbon pipeline in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order approving the dates, times and locations for four new public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC (Wolf). The meetings are to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture...
KCJJ
Convicted felon and domestic abuser arrested after multiple firearms reportedly found at his residence
A convicted felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he had multiple firearms inside his Iowa City residence. 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez Aviles was convicted of domestic abuse in 2010, and is thus ineligible to possess firearms. Iowa City Police say they were dispatched to Velazquez Aviles’ residence on Morgan Court for a 9-1-1 hangup just after 4pm Sunday. Arriving officers learned there had been a domestic dispute. While on the scene, they were reportedly told there were multiple weapons inside the residence and a car parked in the driveway.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Fire Captain saved by fire staff after suffering sudden cardiac arrest
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Dubuque Fire Department hopes the recent experience of a Dubuque firefighter will increase awareness of the importance of recognizing sudden cardiac arrest, calling 9-1-1, and knowing CPR. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac...
cbs2iowa.com
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight postponed, rescheduling efforts underway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Airplane issues are the reason for the 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to be postponed on Tuesday morning - delaying a trip to the nation's capital and its war memorials for 90 area veterans. The hope is to reschedule the flight as...
KCJJ
Reported road rage incident leads to arrest of Iowa City man
An alleged road-rage incident has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man Monday night. Police say that a little past 10:30pm, 29-year-old Claudell Sheppard of Bartlet Road got into a road rage incident and hit the victim’s vehicle at least six different times. At one point during the altercation, Sheppard allegedly pulled in front of the victim and backed into the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Gilbert Street. Before police arrived on scene, Sheppard reportedly got out of his car, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to assault and kill the victim.
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
cbs2iowa.com
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
