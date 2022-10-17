LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

