kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
NP pleads guilty in $4.4M health care fraud scheme
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing commercial health insurers and Medicare nearly $4.4 million for services that he never provided to patients as he had claimed, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Alexander A. Istomin, 56, routinely submitted fraudulent claims for in-person patient services...
Messengers to vote on 9 resolutions at Annual Meeting
LOUISVILLEY, Ky. (KT) - Messengers to the Kentucky Baptist Convention’s Annual Meeting will be voting on nine resolutions following a Tuesday meeting of the Resolutions Committee. Resolutions range from the traditional one recognizing the host church and city to forceful resolutions on abortion and sexual abuse. “Resolutions indicate areas...
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink,...
Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Hopkinsville battery material manufacturer approved for $480 million in grants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Ascend Elements Inc., of Hopkinsville, a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, has been approved for $480.5 million in two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy, it was announced on Wednesday. The White House is awarding a total...
Beshear to expand Medicaid coverage to dental, vision and hearing care
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce.
Notre Dame, UNLV look to rebound after home losses
UNLV (4-3) at Notre Dame (3-3), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock) Line: Notre Dame by 27 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. Both teams hope to rebound from last week's home losses. Stanford pitched a first-half shutout and wound up holding on for a 16-14 victory in South Bend, Indiana — the Cardinal's first win over an FBS foe in more than a year. The Fighting Irish are 1-2 at home this season and must win their final three games at Notre Dame Stadium to post a winning record in coach Marcus Freeman's first season. UNLV started 4-1 but now has lost back-to-back games, including last week's 42-7 rout against Air Force. An upset win over the Irish would be a monumental milestone for the Rebels.
