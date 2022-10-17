ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Newswatch 16

New polling on two major races in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Republican Mehmet Oz is catching up to Democrat John Fetterman. The democrat's lead is now only about two points. Real Clear Politics, which averages all the polls out there, has Fetterman out in front, but barely. Three weeks before...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
270towin.com

Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster

Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Republicans hold new polling advantage for taking back Congress: NYT poll

Republicans hold a 4-point advantage over Democrats with the midterm elections less than a month away, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Monday. About 49 percent of likely voters said they would back the GOP nominee, while 45 percent said they would support a Democratic candidate. The...
The Des Moines Register

'Squeaky tight' and debate night

Good morning, Two of Iowa's congressional races are "squeaky tight," according to J. Ann Selzer and our newest round of Iowa Poll results. The Democratic and Republican candidates in Iowa's 2nd and 3rd districts are within just a few percentage points of each other. It's an even closer race than before for 3rd...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools

If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
97X

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE

