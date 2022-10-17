Read full article on original website
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
No More Mr. 'Iowa Nice' Guy: Former GOP Giant Jim Leach On Siding Against Chuck Grassley
The genteel ex-House Financial Services chairman says he’s “appalled” at today’s GOP, and has switched his registration to Democratic.
New polling on two major races in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Republican Mehmet Oz is catching up to Democrat John Fetterman. The democrat's lead is now only about two points. Real Clear Politics, which averages all the polls out there, has Fetterman out in front, but barely. Three weeks before...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Fox News Poll Gives Joe Biden Highest Approval Rating in Nine Months
In the previous survey from the network, Biden had an approval rating of 43 percent.
Joe Biden Hits Another Year-High Approval Rating In New Poll, Thanks To Women
Since July, women voters’ approval of Biden in the Emerson College survey has jumped 10 percentage points, from 39% to 49%.
Ahead of the midterms, Black women voters most concerned about cost of living, poll shows
A new national poll of Black women voters reveals a demographic that is highly motivated to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, with an overwhelming majority citing “pocketbook” issues, like the cost of housing and groceries as core concerns. Among this well-established key voting bloc, reproductive rights and crime/gun violence also emerged as concerns.
The sleeper Senate races that may determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the majority
These four Senate races in non-swing states could be pivotal in determining if the Republicans win back the Senate majority in next month's midterm elections
Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster
Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
Poll shows the Abbott vs. O'Rourke race tightening after campaign's only debate
The first public poll taken since the Sept. 30 debate between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke shows a tightening race with the incumbent's lead within the margin of error. The results of the poll by Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, varied from other surveys taken...
Republicans hold new polling advantage for taking back Congress: NYT poll
Republicans hold a 4-point advantage over Democrats with the midterm elections less than a month away, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Monday. About 49 percent of likely voters said they would back the GOP nominee, while 45 percent said they would support a Democratic candidate. The...
Iowa Poll: Chuck Grassley narrowly leads Mike Franken in US Senate race
© Copyright 2022, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co. Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s lead over Democrat Mike Franken has narrowed to 3 percentage points with less than a month until Election Day, signaling Grassley’s toughest reelection fight in 40 years. ...
'Squeaky tight' and debate night
Good morning, Two of Iowa's congressional races are "squeaky tight," according to J. Ann Selzer and our newest round of Iowa Poll results. The Democratic and Republican candidates in Iowa's 2nd and 3rd districts are within just a few percentage points of each other. It's an even closer race than before for 3rd...
Pritzker, Duckworth Hold Commanding Leads in New Statewide Polling Ahead of Election
A new poll of registered voters in Illinois shows a definitive trend in the 2022 election cycle, with a trio of Democrats holding commanding leads in their respective statewide races. The survey of 1,000 registered voters, conducted by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America, Inc., found that incumbents Gov....
New poll shows tight race for US Senate between Grassley and Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Des Moines register poll shows the lead between Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democrat Mike Franken has narrowed to just three percentage points. Four percent of those polled say they would vote for someone else, while another 4% says they won't vote at all.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Democrat Senate candidate calls Obama for help after slipping in polls: report
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes called on former President Barack Obama for help after he began slipping in the polls for his Wisconsin Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Politico reported Thursday. Members of Barnes' political campaign reached out to Obama's team in recent days in hopes of...
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
