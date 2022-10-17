Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
COS football loses on the road | Roundup
On Friday, Oct. 16, the College of the Sequoias football team lost on the road in their first in-conference game against the Fresno City College Rams, 21-13. Despite the end result, COS was able to take many positives from this game, especially in terms of offensive production. COS Quarterback, Nathan...
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans
This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Fair boasts post-COVID bounce back
After 12 packed days, the Big Fresno Fair wrapped up a successful 139th year on Sunday. It was the first under the sole stewardship of new CEO Lauri King, who served as the co-CEO for last year’s event as the fair bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the...
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing 10/18
John Kleinsasser is pictured above with a skinner 30.5” walleye from Fresno. He was fishing with Dennis Hanson and Brian Olson. The trio had a very good afternoon!
Hanford Sentinel
Donut King reigns in Hanford
Rina and Steven Chhann are the enthusiastic and truly genuine husband and wife duo that help make Donut King one of Hanford's great donut shops. Donut King, located at 1000 N. 10th in Hanford, has been a long-running and successful establishment. It was 21 years ago when Rina and Steven opened the shop with hopes of bringing “hot and fresh donuts” to their customers.
Fun facts from this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a blink of an eye, all the fun and excitement of the Big Fresno Fair has come to an end. Guests from all over came to take part in the largest event in the Central Valley. Now we can take a moment to look back and take a look at […]
Pazin, Soria debate at UC Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria and former Merced county sheriff Mark Pazin are both in the running to represent the people of California’s 27th assembly district in Sacramento. Pazin a republican and Soria a democrat sat down on UC Merced’s campus Monday night and were given the chance to introduce […]
Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
thesungazette.com
Raelyn DeWitt crowned Miss Exeter 2022
EXETER – This year’s coronation for the Miss Exeter Sponsorship Program was open to the public at the town’s annual Fall Festival, where Raelyn DeWitt was crowned the winner amongst six participating candidates. The coronation ceremony took place on Oct. 8, in downtown Exeter at the annual...
How you can help keep Fresno’s Storyland open
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A magical Fresno staple needs help from the community to keep reviving the love of storybooks for generations to come. The 5th annual Happily Ever After fundraising event will kick off at Storyland on Friday, October 21. The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Storyland, an amusement center […]
fresyes.com
Trunk or Treat locations in Fresno and Clovis
We’ve compiled an interactive map of all the Trunk or Treat locations that we can find in the Fresno / Clovis area. It’s an alternative to going door to door. Instead, kids dress up and trick or treat in a safe enclosed area. This can sometimes be a parking lot, or a shopping mall, or even an auditorium. The vehicles (trunks) are usually decorated in theme as are the owners.
Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is being started in Clovis in December using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light […]
Man found dead with stab wounds in downtown Fresno identified
Fresno police have identified the man who was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
Man shot through bedroom window in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex near Edison High School on Tulare Street and California Avenue. Investigators say it appears the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot through a bedroom […]
Comments / 2