Read full article on original website
Related
A $150 million beach house is still seeking a buyer for what would be the biggest sale in Hamptons history — see inside
La Dune, a 4.2-acre compound in Southampton, is currently on sale for $150 million. If it sells, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the Hamptons. The property includes two residences situated near the beach, with a total of 19 rooms and 18 bathrooms. A sprawling beach...
International Business Times
Inside The Largest Home In US: $141M California Mansion's Electricity Hits $50,000 Monthly
The 105,000-square-foot California mansion known as "The One" is one of the most expensive houses ever bought in the U.S., fetching $141 million. Maintaining the property and living in it apparently cost an arm and a leg too. The mega mansion in the hills of Bel Air has 21 bedrooms...
An $82 million mansion that's still under construction broke Dubai's real-estate record, and its design includes 18 bathrooms and a garage for 15 cars
An $82 million Palm Jumeirah villa is now the most expensive home ever sold in Dubai. The villa is still under construction, but it's supposed to have 18 bathrooms and a 15-car garage. The previous record was set in early April by the sale of a $76.2 million villa, also...
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in...
e-cryptonews.com
HAU538, the Mexican NFT Studio Behind Doodlin Town- to Build Luxury Hotel
Doodlin Town is a collection of 10,000 NFTs created and developed by HAU538, a Mexican design studio. Amidst the current situation and the uncertain economy, HAU538, a design studio in Mexico, foresees the opportunity to position itself in the NFT market, on top of building trust and loyalty in the crypto world.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a Contemporary Home in Mexico’s Historic San Miguel de Allende
“During my first visit to the site in San Miguel de Allende, you could feel the magic. It had to be heard, felt, and incorporated into the house—it had to be made visible and palpable,” Mexico City-based architect Roy Azar says. Along with the magic, Azar was also guided by the house’s majestic surroundings—on the shore of a lake, with a landscape of vineyards and mountain peaks behind it.
This Historic Amsterdam Canal House Gets a Japanese-Inspired Makeover
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the renovation of a historic Amsterdam canal house, architect Dominique Hage had a source of inspiration nearly 6,000 miles away. The founder...
architizer.com
KOSÉ Nihonbashi Office // NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Delivering Versatility for KOSÉNikken Sekkei designers delivered on client needs for versatility with the completion of a substantial renovation project for cosmetics maker KOSÉ Corporation in July 2021. The job entailed a remodeling of the firm’s 1,000m² office space on the 7th floor of a mid-rise building located in bustling Nihonbashi, Tokyo.
Comments / 0