Montgomery County, PA

WOLF

Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores

(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rew-online.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
BRONX, NY
DELCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rew-online.com

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Celebratesthe Return of its Gold Circle Networking Getaway

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty (DGSIR), one of the nation’s leading realtors and the top ranked luxury real estate organization serving Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens recently hosted a turbo-charged weekend of networking and team building for its top producing real estate advisors at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The organization’s top earners enjoyed four days of professional development events and top level networking sprinkled with leisure activities of their choosing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Marilyn Johnson

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook

Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
HOME, PA

