Jury Finds Montgomery Township Underpaid for a Family’s 50 Acres in 2010; Judgment Could Reach $7.5 Million
A jury has finally made the Zehr family whole for the 50-acre tract of land that was purchased by Montgomery Township in a 2010 eminent domain expropriation arrangement. Jon Campisi did the deed in bringing this story to the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. The township takeover of the property was justified at...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market
The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades. A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.
Unauthorized car rally moved from Oxford Valley Mall to Neshaminy Mall to Willow Grove Mall: Police
An unauthorized car rally moved from the Oxford Valley Mall to the Neshaminy Mall to the Willow Grove Mall last weekend, police say.
Speculations Arise About Two Retailers Set to Appear at West Goshen Shopping Center
West Goshen shopping center is set to open two new businesses, but planning is still under wraps. Amid rumors, Robbins Companies is hush hush about which two new businesses might make their debut at the West Goshen Shopping Center. Representatives for the property management firm kept quiet about it at...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores
(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
Bristol Business Center Listed as the Best Office Complexes in the Philadelphia Area
A Bucks County business center was recently voted as one of the best in the Philadelphia area, a major achievement for the local area. Todd Romero wrote about the best business spots for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Grundy Commons, located at 925 Canal Street, made the list of 25...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Longstanding Bucks County Bookstore Trades Hands, Continues Operations in Popular Riverside Town
The popular bookshop is considered a required visit in the Bucks County town.Image via Farley's Bookshop. A popular bookshop in the Bucks County area recently saw a change in ownership, with several employees taking over the well-known store.
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups
BENSALEM, Pa. - The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend. According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Celebratesthe Return of its Gold Circle Networking Getaway
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty (DGSIR), one of the nation’s leading realtors and the top ranked luxury real estate organization serving Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens recently hosted a turbo-charged weekend of networking and team building for its top producing real estate advisors at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The organization’s top earners enjoyed four days of professional development events and top level networking sprinkled with leisure activities of their choosing.
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022
Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook
Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
Montco-Adjacent Locale Rumored to Be the Next Location of an Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location in Bensalem will benefit grocery shoppers in northeastern Montgomery County. A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new grocer for the Bensalem Patch.
