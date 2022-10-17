ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee County deputy charged with stalking, criminal trespassing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy is behind bars in Waukesha County. Thirty-two-year-old Corie Richardson is charged with stalking, threatening to communicate derogatory information, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported overall controlling behavior from Richardson....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Homicide suspect's $2,000 bail causes outrage

MILWAUKEE — There was outrage in the Milwaukee County Courthouse after a homicide suspect was freed on a $2,000 bail. "Even in the 80s, this type of bail for this type of homicide was unheard of back when $2,000 was a way different number," said the state attorney. The...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules

MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

12-year-old shot near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're following breaking news on Milwaukee's north side tonight. For the third time this month, a 12-year-old child is the victim of gun violence in the city. Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot near 44th and Center just before 7:00 p.m. tonight. He is expected...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody

MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wlip.com

Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021

MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Merrill Park crime, residents targeted again: 'It was shocking'

MILWAUKEE - Residents of Milwaukee's Merrill Park housing complex are fed up Tuesday, Oct. 18 after criminals once again targeted their parking lot overnight. "It was shocking, this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies," resident Zachary Johnson said. It marked the fourth time since August his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Multiple alleged 'swatting calls' of false active shooters made across southeastern Wisconsin school districts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Several school districts and local law enforcement departments across southeastern Wisconsin have reported alleged 'swatting calls' of active shooters that have thus far been proven to be false alarms. Affected schools included Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee High School, Franklin High School, South...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield man accused of driving drunk; faces 7th OWI conviction

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 50-year-old Greenfield man is accused of driving drunk and resisting police during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The accused is John Gonzales – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 7th, 8th or 9th...
GREENFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy