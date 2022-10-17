Read full article on original website
Two teens arrested for reckless driving, leading police on a chase
The Milwaukee Police Department said two teens were arrested early Thursday morning for reckless driving.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County deputy charged with stalking, criminal trespassing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy is behind bars in Waukesha County. Thirty-two-year-old Corie Richardson is charged with stalking, threatening to communicate derogatory information, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported overall controlling behavior from Richardson....
WISN
Homicide suspect's $2,000 bail causes outrage
MILWAUKEE — There was outrage in the Milwaukee County Courthouse after a homicide suspect was freed on a $2,000 bail. "Even in the 80s, this type of bail for this type of homicide was unheard of back when $2,000 was a way different number," said the state attorney. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer testifies about evidence recovered
Waukesha Police Officer Kyle Becker testified about evidence recovered as part of the investigation after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The evidence included a sandal and sweatshirt believed to belong to Darrell Brooks.
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
CBS 58
12-year-old shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're following breaking news on Milwaukee's north side tonight. For the third time this month, a 12-year-old child is the victim of gun violence in the city. Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot near 44th and Center just before 7:00 p.m. tonight. He is expected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody
MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021
MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
WISN
Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged in Shorewood grocery store shooting that ended in high-speed chase, crash
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in a grocery store parking lot followed by a high-speed chase and crash. Patrick Key, 32, is charged with first-degree reckless injury and two counts fleeing an officer resulting in bodily harm. Officers responded...
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merrill Park crime, residents targeted again: 'It was shocking'
MILWAUKEE - Residents of Milwaukee's Merrill Park housing complex are fed up Tuesday, Oct. 18 after criminals once again targeted their parking lot overnight. "It was shocking, this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies," resident Zachary Johnson said. It marked the fourth time since August his...
CBS 58
Multiple alleged 'swatting calls' of false active shooters made across southeastern Wisconsin school districts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Several school districts and local law enforcement departments across southeastern Wisconsin have reported alleged 'swatting calls' of active shooters that have thus far been proven to be false alarms. Affected schools included Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee High School, Franklin High School, South...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield man accused of driving drunk; faces 7th OWI conviction
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 50-year-old Greenfield man is accused of driving drunk and resisting police during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The accused is John Gonzales – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 7th, 8th or 9th...
