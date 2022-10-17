ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad

The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
The Associated Press

Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings...
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
TechSpot

iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now

In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off 5G on iPhone?

Although 5G is a new technology with better transmission speed, lower latency, and many more features, you may still want to turn it off for a few reasons. For instance, you may have noticed that your device is draining battery rapidly after switching to a 5G network. Or, you may want to turn it off because your region doesn’t support this feature yet.
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay

Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
Android Headlines

Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring

Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time

Apple only just...
Digital Trends

Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today

Now’s the time to get Samsung’s 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV for under a thousand dollars. The Samsung Q70A, which usually costs $1,400, is part of a special, limited-time offering that has slashed the price by nearly a third, down to $948. We haven’t covered a sale for more than $400 dollars off for this ultra-high-definition TV in the past, so you likely won’t see a deal this good for quite some time. The best part? Unlike some of our Samsung TV deals, this sale is directly from Amazon, so you can enjoy free shipping and any Amazon Prime perks you have alongside the deal.
Top Speed

Thanks To Honda, That Sony Car Might Just Come To Life

As modern cars get more complicated and tech-driven, it gets more reasonable for cars to be designed by technology companies. With digital features continually operating in the background, active safety features, and intensive infotainment systems, new cars are loaded with modern tech. That is what led us to the Sony concept car from a few years back, and why everyone generally thought it was an entirely plausible car. Well, Sony has now teamed up with Honda and will bring that car to fruition.
9to5Mac

Apple winning against Samsung; Google thinks more Pixel hardware is the answer

Google has become increasingly worried about Apple winning market share from Samsung, with increasing numbers of Android owners switching to iPhones, according to a new report today …. Apple winning market share from Samsung. Citing an internal document, The Information says that the search giant plans to double-down on Google...

