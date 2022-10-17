ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing Wire

D.C. real estate firms fined $10M for discrimination

Three Washington, D.C.-based real estate firms — DARO Management Services, DARO Realty and Infinity Real Estate — and company executive Carissa Barry, have been handed a hefty $10 million civil penalty as part of a settlement for illegally discriminating against low-income renters using Section 8 vouchers for housing.
WASHINGTON, DC

