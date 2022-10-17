Read full article on original website
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
Former Berkeley County sheriff arrested for second DUI
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence. Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department. His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine. Dewitt […]
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. Fallon was the director of accountability over data services for the Beaufort County School District, according to the Beaufort Police Department. Police say Fallon did not work at a school building, that he worked at the district office.
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a body pulled from a pond Monday in James Island was that of a man reported missing by his family. Andrew Hyams, 29, was found in a pond near Riverland Woods Apartments in the 1000 block of Riverland Woods Place, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
Phone of former school district student connected to Whale Branch threat
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating evidence that a call threatening gun violence at Whale Branch Middle School earlier this month was placed using a phone associated with a former Beaufort County School District student. A Sheriff’s Office report sheds new light on the incident that took...
Police locate man reported missing after leaving James Island restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon. Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case. Police on Tybee Island have been called to a disturbance involving Quinton’s family...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
Judge to hear 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will weigh three motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh against claims from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office that they are “without merit.”. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his...
