BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. Fallon was the director of accountability over data services for the Beaufort County School District, according to the Beaufort Police Department. Police say Fallon did not work at a school building, that he worked at the district office.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO