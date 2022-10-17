ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

wtoc.com

One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
RIDGELAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Berkeley County sheriff arrested for second DUI

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence. Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department. His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine. Dewitt […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. Fallon was the director of accountability over data services for the Beaufort County School District, according to the Beaufort Police Department. Police say Fallon did not work at a school building, that he worked at the district office.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a body pulled from a pond Monday in James Island was that of a man reported missing by his family. Andrew Hyams, 29, was found in a pond near Riverland Woods Apartments in the 1000 block of Riverland Woods Place, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police call off search for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Judge to hear 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will weigh three motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh against claims from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office that they are “without merit.”. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

