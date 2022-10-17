Read full article on original website
WNEM
Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year. Also, the southbound I-75 rest area...
Michigan Counties Gearing Up For Winter
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township. Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. TV5 talks with Celebrity Medium Thomas John ahead of his trip...
Winter sends calling card to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -On Monday, many saw what’s around the corner as snowflakes flew in many parts of Mid-Michigan. Dennis Borchard is the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission. “We know winter is coming,” Borchard said. Borchard said his crews will be out this winter keeping...
Officials announce plans to demolish old motel
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s an issue plaguing several communities throughout Michigan: blight. Now, help is on the way for Buena Vista Township to remove an eyesore. “The day cannot come soon enough for a wrecking ball to hit this building and knock it down,” says Buena Vista Township Manager Torrie Lee.
Showers ending Thursday, weekend in fantastic shape!
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The showers occasionally mixing with snow just have one more day of residence today, then we’re off to drier weather, but also brighter skies. Anyone who likes the warmer weather just has to hold on for one more day before a blast of unseasonably warm air rushes into Mid-Michigan, just in time for the weekend!
Record education funding focused on pandemic learning loss
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Schools across Michigan, and the country as a whole, are trying to get students caught up in the wake of the pandemic. Now, they’re using money from the state to give students extra support. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said it’s a record for education...
Michigan’s unemployment rate unchanged
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan’s unemployment sticking at 4.1% following the month of September. That’s according to new data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. In September, the state’s workforce grew by 2,000 workers, but the unemployment rate remained unchanged. “Michigan’s September labor market...
One more round of showers Thursday, then drying out and warming up
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a dreary week so far in Mid-Michigan, but as we get set to move into the second half, things will finally start to get a bit brighter and a bit warmer. In the near term, not much will change, but we’ll inch our...
Gloomy weather hangs on for two more days before nice weather returns!
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The low bringing the wind, rain, and even snow to Mid-Michigan will bring continued showers today with more temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This early taste of winter resides for one more day Wednesday too, but the second half of the week sees the area drying back out and temperatures making a warmer turn.
