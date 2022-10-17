ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lack of digital skills ‘costing UK workers more than £5bn in earnings’

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYwF4_0icnCyw000
A lack of basic digital skills is costing workers and the UK economy billions of pounds, a study has suggested (PA) (PA Wire)

A lack of basic digital skills is costing workers and the UK economy billions of pounds, a study has suggested.

More than five million people in the UK are said to be unable to carry out simple online tasks such as sending an email, the research estimates, and as a result workers are missing out on £5.69 billion in additional wages.

The study, carried out by Virgin Media O2 and based on modelling from economic consultancy Cebr, indicates that this skills gap is also costing the UK economy £12.8 billion.

It found many people believe that a lack of knowledge on using the internet has held them back at work and also prevented them from shopping online for better deals on goods and services as the cost of living rises.

In response, Virgin Media O2 has said it is working with digital inclusion charity Good Things Foundation to provide free digital skills classes as part of Get Online Week.

According to the survey, 34% of those asked said they felt a lack of digital skills training had held back their earning potential, while 31% believed they had been passed over for a promotion or pay rise.

With the cost-of-living crisis deepening and Brits facing rising bills, it’s more important than ever that people can gain vital digital skills, so they can apply for better-paid jobs and increase their incomes while boosting the UK’s economy by almost £13 billion

Nicola Green, Virgin Media O2

Amid ongoing concerns around the rising cost of living, 21% said they need to improve their digital skills so they can help a job with a higher salary because of money worries and 29% said they needed to gain more online skills so they could shop around online for better deals.

While nearly half of those asked (44%) said their lack of digital skills had affected their mental health and wellbeing because they struggled to book medical appointments online or apply for benefits.

In response, Virgin Media O2 has encouraged people to take part in the free digital skills sessions being run as part of Get Online Week.

The scheme will see people learn how to use the internet to carry out essential tasks such as word processing, sending emails and accessing a range of important online services, such as those linked to medical appointments and banking.

Nicola Green, from Virgin Media O2, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis deepening and Brits facing rising bills, it’s more important than ever that people can gain vital digital skills, so they can apply for better-paid jobs and increase their incomes while boosting the UK’s economy by almost £13 billion.

“Together with Good Things Foundation, we’re hosting free digital skills masterclasses in community centres across the UK to improve the nation’s digital skills, as part of Get Online Week.

“It’s part of our ambition to upgrade the UK, where we’re committed to improving the digital skills and confidence of two million people by the end of 2025.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hundreds of jobs offering 'top of the market' six-figure salaries are up for grabs – with some of them requiring absolutely no experience

Hundreds of fly-in, fly-out jobs in the mining industry are up for grabs with some playing six-figure salaries and requiring little to no experience. Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) is in the middle of a recruitment drive for its new iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia - with as many as 700 'top of the market' roles available.
PYMNTS

Amazon Insurance Store Launches in UK Offering Home Property Coverage

Amazon is now offering an online store for home property insurance in the U.K. designed to streamline the shopping and decision-making process with a simplified quote questionnaire, competitive rates, and transparency. The Amazon Insurance Store provides a shopping experience with like-for-like quote comparisons and checkout integrated with amazon.co.uk, according to...
CBS Sacramento

Inflation pushing half of Americans to consider second jobs

Stubbornly high inflation is pushing more than half of American workers to consider taking a second job, according to a new study from technology company Qualtrics. The survey of more than 1,000 adults with full-time jobs found that 38% have looked for a second job, while another 14% plan to do so, the company said. That means "more than half of working Americans have considered holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses," the company said in a statement.Interest in gig work and so-called side hustles has picked up during the past year as inflation soared to a 40-year high....
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy