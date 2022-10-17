ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QW0KQ_0icnCvHp00

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins will also take over as skipper of the ODI side, the country’s cricket board has announced.

The 50-over role had become vacant following the retirement of Aaron Finch from the format last month.

Fast bowler Cummins, who has 73 ODI caps, has been the Test captain since last year and oversaw the Ashes victory over England last winter.

Ben Oliver of Cricket Australia said: “We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

“The board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period, including the 2023 World Cup.”

Cummins said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership.

“They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
The Independent

Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions, joining four Test players on next month’s trip to the United Arab Emirates.The 15-man squad will travel to the UAE on November 6 for a training camp, before taking on Ben Stokes’ senior England side in a three-day match that serves as a warm-up for the Test series in Pakistan.Leicestershire prospect Ahmed, 18, has long been touted for international honours and ended the county season with a maiden five-for and a maiden century in the same match against Derbyshire.He netted with England’s limited-overs side at Emirates Old Trafford earlier...
The Independent

England handed boost with Jofra Archer nearing injury return

Jofra Archer could be back bowling in an England shirt by the end of next month, with the possibility of playing some part in an internal Test match warm-up in Abu Dhabi.Archer has not played international cricket for more than 18 months, suffering with a longstanding elbow injury followed by a stress fracture of the back while on the comeback trail this summer.But the 27-year-old is making good progress with his rehabilitation and will travel to the United Arab Emirates at the start of November to continue his training and recovery work with the England Lions squad alongside fellow seamers...
BBC

T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Zimbabwe to boost qualification hopes

West Indies 153-7 (20 overs): Charles 45 (36); Raza 3-19 Zimbabwe 122 (18.2 overs): Joseph 4-16, Holder 3-12 Alzarri Joseph starred as West Indies boosted their chances of advancing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Joseph took 4-16 to help dismiss Zimbabwe...
The Guardian

Josh Hazlewood: ‘I hardly watch any cricket. Do I like it? I like playing it’

A smile plays upon the edges of Josh Hazlewood’s mouth. This, to be clear, is not a fleeting reaction to some momentary amusement, but a more or less permanent feature. Over the course of a couple of conversations, one in Canberra and the other a few days later in Brisbane, it is almost always there – the smile of a man who seems to have cracked the T20 code.
The Associated Press

England’s Topley out of T20 World Cup because of injury

PERTH, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of injury on Wednesday, three days before the team’s opening match. He was replaced in the squad by fellow left-armer Tymal Mills. Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on...
Sporting News

Cameron Green gets World Cup reprieve as he is added to Australia's squad

Cameron Green has been called into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder being the beneficiary of Josh Inglis’ freak injury. The back-up wicketkeeper sliced his hand open when his club snapped while playing a round of golf, which cruelly ruled him out of featuring in Australia's defence of their title.
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup: Every result from RLWC 2021

A year on from its intended start, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off this month, as some of the best players in the world prepare to do battle to be crowned the best nation on the planet. Reigning champions Australia, hosts England and world number one New...
mailplus.co.uk

Playing Livingstone at No 7 would give England their best chance of lifting the World Cup

The T20 World Cup is an enjoyable tournament. It's short and sharp and doesn't drag on forever like some do. Australia is a great venue for it, too, even if it's a bit chilly right now. The last tournament in the UAE last year was decided to a large extent by the toss because of the dew that affected the second innings. But that should not happen this time and teams can win batting first in this World Cup.
msn.com

'Good guy' Binny to head world's richest cricket board

Roger Michael Humphrey Binny - many friends like to call him by his full name - is one of the good guys. His most likely elevation as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is both timely and necessary after years of instability and court cases involving the richest sports governing body in India.
The Independent

Rise in Covid-19 patients in England may have levelled off

The current rise in the number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 may have levelled off, new figures suggest.Health experts described the news as “encouraging” and said it could reflect the impact of the autumn booster campaign, which has now seen around six in 10 over-75s receive a fresh dose of vaccine.A total of 10,387 patients testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 19, according to NHS England.This is down 2% from 10,608 a week earlier.Patient numbers have been rising steadily for just over a month, driven by a fresh wave of infections.But...
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy