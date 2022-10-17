Read full article on original website
WNEM
Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year. Also, the southbound I-75 rest area...
WNEM
Winter sends calling card to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -On Monday, many saw what’s around the corner as snowflakes flew in many parts of Mid-Michigan. Dennis Borchard is the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission. “We know winter is coming,” Borchard said. Borchard said his crews will be out this winter keeping...
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
WNEM
Showers ending Thursday, weekend in fantastic shape!
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The showers occasionally mixing with snow just have one more day of residence today, then we’re off to drier weather, but also brighter skies. Anyone who likes the warmer weather just has to hold on for one more day before a blast of unseasonably warm air rushes into Mid-Michigan, just in time for the weekend!
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: Why the DNR has been able to make deer hunting regulations in Michigan less restrictive
Deer hunting regulations in Michigan have become less restrictive over the last few years. Hunters in the Lower Peninsula can harvest does on a regular deer or deer combo license and hunters can buy and use up to 10 universal antlerless licenses in most of the state. The Michigan Department...
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
Big weather changes coming to Michigan after one more miserable day
Temperatures will skyrocket by the end of the week into the weekend. We just need to get through another cold, windy, rainy day before that can happen.
WNEM
One more round of showers Thursday, then drying out and warming up
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a dreary week so far in Mid-Michigan, but as we get set to move into the second half, things will finally start to get a bit brighter and a bit warmer. In the near term, not much will change, but we’ll inch our...
