ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year. Also, the southbound I-75 rest area...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Winter sends calling card to mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -On Monday, many saw what’s around the corner as snowflakes flew in many parts of Mid-Michigan. Dennis Borchard is the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission. “We know winter is coming,” Borchard said. Borchard said his crews will be out this winter keeping...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Showers ending Thursday, weekend in fantastic shape!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The showers occasionally mixing with snow just have one more day of residence today, then we’re off to drier weather, but also brighter skies. Anyone who likes the warmer weather just has to hold on for one more day before a blast of unseasonably warm air rushes into Mid-Michigan, just in time for the weekend!
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy