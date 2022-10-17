(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....

