Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Yardbarker
Evgeny Kuznetsov's suspension should've been 20 games, not one game
I don’t think Evgeny Kuznetsov should be allowed to play another game in the NHL until American Thanksgiving. But the NHL’s Department of Player Safety thinks otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Capitals center was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs in the face. And I think the punishment is far too lenient.
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Houston Chronicle
Eric Comrie makes 46 saves in Sabres' 4-2 win over Oilers
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eric Comrie made 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old goalie, whose brother Mike played for the Oilers from 2000-03, relished playing in goal in his hometown. “It was great, but it’s just two points...
Avalanche claim F Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
Yardbarker
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
Yardbarker
The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move
The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
FOX Sports
Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche
Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67...
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
Gabriel Landeskog expected to miss 12 weeks following knee surgery
By Chris BengelColorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, according to an announcement from head coach Jared Bednar. Landeskog had the surgery performed on Tuesday. Landeskog hasn't played at all during the 2022-23 season and missed the duration of training camp. "Landy is dealing with an injury from last season, lower-body, and he's not ready to go," Bednar said in September when Landeskog wasn't ready for training camp. "We don't have a timetable yet for putting him on the ice. He won't skate anytime soon." This all comes after Landeskog's 2021-22 regular...
Yardbarker
Falcons Make Four Moves, Including Placing CB Casey Hayward On IR
In a corresponding move, the team is releasing DL Kobe Smith from their practice squad as well. Hayward, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.
Comments / 0