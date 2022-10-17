By Chris BengelColorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, according to an announcement from head coach Jared Bednar. Landeskog had the surgery performed on Tuesday. Landeskog hasn't played at all during the 2022-23 season and missed the duration of training camp. "Landy is dealing with an injury from last season, lower-body, and he's not ready to go," Bednar said in September when Landeskog wasn't ready for training camp. "We don't have a timetable yet for putting him on the ice. He won't skate anytime soon." This all comes after Landeskog's 2021-22 regular...

1 DAY AGO