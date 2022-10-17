Gamecocks Preparing For Multiple Texas A&M Quarterbacks

The Texas A&M Aggies could start several quarterbacks this week, and it's something head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. are monitoring as the week progresses.

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a revolving door at the quarterback position this season between Max Johnson and Haynes King due to either inconsistent play or an injury being thrown into the mix.

With Johnson likely missing the rest of the regular season with a broken bone in his throwing hand and King getting beat up against Alabama, head coach Jimbo Fisher may unleash highly touted freshman Connor Weigman .

An ongoing situation like the Aggies' quarterback carousel can have one silver lining: the opponent has to spend extra time preparing for the possibility of either quarterback playing in the upcoming matchup.

I asked Shane Beamer on his Sunday night teleconference call with the local media about how he and the staff were approaching these developments in College Station. Beamer said it wouldn't change their preparation while commending both quarterbacks for their on-field abilities.

"Yeah I mean I think you’re always preparing for multiple quarterbacks... Obviously coach Fisher has a lot of confidence in [Haynes] King and having made him the starter last year and the starter at the beginning of this season. He’s played some good football for them," Beamer said. "Connor [Weigman] I’m familiar with, we really really liked Connor at Oklahoma when I was there with Lincoln [Riley], and [he’s] somebody that we really were excited about."

Beamer mentioned that because both guys aren't too far apart in terms of their play style, there won't be too much of a shift in their defensive game plan heading into the Texas A&M matchup.

"You always prepare for multiple quarterbacks, and we’re always gonna run our system. We don’t change because of who’s in there unless it’s two radically different styles of play, which Coach Fisher’s gonna run his offense and do what they do. So I would say it’s no different than any other week for us at that standpoint."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .