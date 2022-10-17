ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

400-year-old plaster friezes at Hardwick Hall protected for future generations

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUa6f_0icnCZ3x00

English Heritage has completed a seven-month conservation project at Hardwick Old Hall in Derbyshire to protect its 400-year-old plaster friezes for future generations.

Described as one of most innovative houses of the Elizabethan era, the property was the home of Bess of Hardwick, one of the richest and most influential women of the time.

The Old Hall which was built between 1587 and 1596 but for two centuries has remained a roofless ruin, situated next to its sister New Hall on the same site.

Using a range of specialist skills, experts stabilised and preserved its original friezes, which depict plants, animals and allegorical scenes that would have been originally painted.

One features the giants Gog and Magog from the story of Brutus, a legendary founder of Britain.

The panels provided prototypes for features later incorporated into the New Hall, a property Bess began building immediately next door while the Old Hall was still unfinished.

The two were intended to complement each other.

Although the Old Hall has been open to the elements, many of the original plaster overmantels are still in place.

English Heritage said centuries of exposure, combined with historic repairs now recognised as inappropriate, caused “considerable damage”.

The team has also completely reinstated the render on the west wall, which faces out across the valley and is more exposed to weather damage.

The old render was analysed so the new mix matches what was there historically and has been traditionally applied.

Jeremy Ashbee, English Heritage’s head properties curator, said: “Rising from a modest background to become one of the richest women of her time, and certainly the most famous woman after Queen Elizabeth I , Bess of Hardwick was also a tireless and ambitious builder, whose houses symbolised her rise to wealth and power.

“The remaining plaster panels at Hardwick Old Hall provide the sole remaining interior decor of the property and are so are pivotal in understanding the grandeur of the interior and the tastes of Bess herself.

“Our experts, over the course of seven months, have painstakingly conserved these important historic interiors and exteriors, which are completely exposed to the elements, to save them for future generations.”

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales

The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
Daily Mail

Archaeologists reveal remains of up to 240 adults and children unearthed on site of former department store: Skulls and bones with battle injuries are dug up from medieval priory dating back 600 years

Archaeologists have revealed that the remains of 240 adults and children have been uncovered at the site of a former department store that unknowingly sat above a 600-year-old medieval priory. Experts found hundreds of skeletons in what is believed to be an ancient burial ground of the mysterious friary of...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
The Independent

Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000

More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
Phys.org

Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
The Independent

Woman born in prison and adopted at four tells how an ultrasound photo kept by her dad helps piece together her identity

A woman born in prison, put into foster care at two and adopted when she was four was amazed when she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb.Gifted the “very special” image by her dad, Tiegan Boyens, now 20, says the photo has helped her piece together her identity and begin to understand “the puzzle of who I am”.Growing up, Tiegan, a sociology student from York, always knew she had been adopted, as her loving adoptive mums Maggie, 54, and Anne, 57, talked to her...
BBC

Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored

A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
ARTnews

A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds

The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Mental_Floss

The Rivals Who Cracked the Code of Ancient Egypt’s Hieroglyphs

In July 1799, French troops building fortifications for Napoleon Bonaparte’s Egyptian campaign unearthed a strange black basalt slab. It was almost 4 feet tall and nearly 2.5 feet wide; its edges were jagged. It was also covered in writing. The troops’ commanding officer, an erudite engineer named Pierre-François Bouchard,...
Outsider.com

Ancient Roman ‘Refrigerator’ Discovered With Preserved Bones Inside

Polish archeologists found an ancient “refrigerator” in Bulgaria this week while doing excavation work on Roman barracks. The barracks were part of the legion camp at Novae, which was a significant camp on the edge of the empire’s border in around 69 CE. It formed part of the defenses on the Danube in northern Bulgaria and was later turned into a city. A majority of Novae has been excavated and is open to the public.
The Independent

The Independent

887K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy