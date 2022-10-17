Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Riley Borenstein had a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Howell, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 defeated seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Memorial Field in Neptune. Borenstein, a sophomore, struck first when she took a cross from Leila Oshira and scored from...
Field Hockey: Lilienthal leads Pompton Lakes to 16th Passaic County title
Good luck trying to keep Krista Lilienthal in check for 60 minutes. West Milford was able to for 45, but she finally broke free in the fourth quarter.
Morristown over Pope John - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Galea made two saves for Morristown in a 1-0 victory over Pope John in Morristown. Jill Rosenfeld scored the game’s lone goal in the second half for Morristown (6-4) with Kiera Pohan picking up the assist. Pope John falls to 5-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
1-Notre Dame vs. 3-Pennington at Hopewell Valley, 7. No. 3 Christian Brothers vs. Middletown North, 6:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Randolph over Hillsborough - Girls soccer recap
Rylie Van Wingerden’s second half goal was the difference in Randolph’s 1-0 victory over Hillsborough in Hillsborough. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout for Randolph (7-9). For Hillsborough (5-11), Madelyn Benedetti and Melissa Smith each made five saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Old Bridge over South Brunswick - Boys soccer - GMC Tournament quarterfinals
Top-seeded Old Bridge needed penalty kicks, but was able to outlast ninth-seeded South Brunswick by a 5-4 margin and advance in the quarterfinals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Matawan. The two teams were tied 1-1 through regulation and two overtime periods. Gabriel Aguiar scored a first half...
Cross-country: Cinnaminson’s Boyko, Northern Burlington’s Gordon lead way in BCSL meet
Andrew Boyko of Cinnaminson won the Liberty Division title in 15:22.9, the top boys time of the day, while Liliah Gordon of Northern Burlington turned in the girls best time of the day, 17:56.1, in the Liberty Division race at the Burlington County Scholastic League Championships on Wednesday at Rancocas Valley.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey
The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’
NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
Popular N.J. indoor ice skating rink gets $8M for renovations
The Warinanco Sports Center will undergo an $8M renovation with plans to build a new ice skating rink at the indoor venue. The Union County Board of County Commissioners received the money from the State of New Jersey to rebuild the existing rink, located at 1 Park Dr. in Roselle.
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team
The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Reception and artists’ talk, 5-7 p.m., Oxt. 21. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200.
Westfield, N.J., residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house at 657 Boulevard
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
Yankees’ Luis Severino disses Rays fans
The stakes are high, and fans aren’t going to let you forget it. As the New York Yankees play the beginning of the American League Championship Series in Houston, they have to deal with excited Astros fans bringing the energy. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lucky...
Yankees’ possible changes going into ALCS Game 2 | Sit Josh Donaldson?
HOUSTON — Chalk it up to a grueling five-game ALDS victory over the Guardians backing into a next-day matchup with the top-seeded Astros in the ALCS. Chalk it up to Justin Verlander doing Justin Verlander things, striking out 11 in six innings, and the Houston bullpen being its usual dominant self.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s reason for not using Domingo German
HOUSTON — The Yankees have played six playoff games. Domingo German has been on the roster for every one of them but hasn’t pitched in any of them. “He’s in the calculations every night,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But more of a lengthy role.”. Want...
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
Should N.J. schools close for religious holidays? Districts grapple with adding, eliminating days.
Clifton Superintendent Danny Robertozzi has a problem — the school year is just too long. Parents email him to complain that his district’s end date, June 23 this year, is too late for kids to still be in school. Some say it’s too hot. Others say the late end date is interfering with college-bound seniors starting summer programs or other kids starting summer activities.
