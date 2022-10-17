ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19

Riley Borenstein had a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Howell, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 defeated seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Memorial Field in Neptune. Borenstein, a sophomore, struck first when she took a cross from Leila Oshira and scored from...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Pope John - Girls soccer recap

Adelina Galea made two saves for Morristown in a 1-0 victory over Pope John in Morristown. Jill Rosenfeld scored the game’s lone goal in the second half for Morristown (6-4) with Kiera Pohan picking up the assist. Pope John falls to 5-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Hillsborough - Girls soccer recap

Rylie Van Wingerden’s second half goal was the difference in Randolph’s 1-0 victory over Hillsborough in Hillsborough. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout for Randolph (7-9). For Hillsborough (5-11), Madelyn Benedetti and Melissa Smith each made five saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Devils reveal 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys | How to buy your own Devils throwback jersey

The Devils’ new Reverse Retro sweaters bring them back to their Colorado roots. On Thursday, the NHL and Adidas unveiled its reverse retro jersey collection for the 2022-23 season, which brings “back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” according to a press release from the initial Reverse Retro release in 2021. Fans can view the jerseys here.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall planning to break ground on new basketball practice facility in May: ‘It’s going to be a big deal for us’

NEW YORK -- Seton Hall is planning to break ground on its new basketball practice facility in May, athletic director Bryan Felt told NJ Advance Media. “It’s coming along great,” Felt said at Big East media day this week at Madison Square Garden. “We are hopeful to break ground in May of next year. Our fundraising efforts continue and that’s kind of what’s dictating the timeline. We should be in a really good place and be able to break ground in May.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team

The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees’ Luis Severino disses Rays fans

The stakes are high, and fans aren’t going to let you forget it. As the New York Yankees play the beginning of the American League Championship Series in Houston, they have to deal with excited Astros fans bringing the energy. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lucky...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Should N.J. schools close for religious holidays? Districts grapple with adding, eliminating days.

Clifton Superintendent Danny Robertozzi has a problem — the school year is just too long. Parents email him to complain that his district’s end date, June 23 this year, is too late for kids to still be in school. Some say it’s too hot. Others say the late end date is interfering with college-bound seniors starting summer programs or other kids starting summer activities.
CLIFTON, NJ
