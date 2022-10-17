Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Chew on this: Personalized health care for mountain gorillas
A mountain gorilla walks in the forest of East Africa’s Virunga Volcanoes conservation area. It stops at a piece of wild celery, sits down, and begins to chew. It strips the vegetable’s fibrous threads through its teeth, extracting the fleshy, juicy bits, then drops the chewed stalk on the ground and ambles away.
bioengineer.org
Three-dose hepatitis B vaccine regimen protects people with HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase 3 ACTG A5379 clinical study.
bioengineer.org
Scared of injections? Try a wearable soft robot to ease aversion to needles
Tsukuba, Japan—While most of us are never without our smartphones, robots may also soon become indispensable companions. It certainly seems so based on the recent experiments conducted by researchers in Japan, who developed a hand-held soft robot that can improve the experience of patients while undergoing potentially unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.
bioengineer.org
TBX20 enhances reprogramming of heart fibroblasts into heart muscle cells
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mammalian hearts have almost no ability to grow new heart muscle cells, called cardiomyocytes, after birth. Thus, dead tissue after an adult heart attack is not repaired with new cardiomyocytes. It is instead replaced with scar tissue that weakens the pumping power of the heart and often leads to heart failure.
bioengineer.org
Renowned hearing loss researcher honored with scientific grand prize
M. Charles Liberman, PhD, whose research forever changed the way experts understand the underlying causes of hearing loss, has been awarded the Scientific Grand Prize from the France-based La Fondation Pour l’Audition. M. Charles Liberman, PhD, whose research forever changed the way experts understand the underlying causes of hearing...
bioengineer.org
Stem cell study reveals how neurons from PTSD patients react to stress
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with...
bioengineer.org
In pre-clinical trials, drug shows potential to combat exaggerated inflammation associated with COVID-19
Experiments involving animals and human cells conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggest that niclosamide, an anthelmintic widely used against tapeworms, effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as the exacerbated inflammatory response that leads to death in many patients with severe COVID-19. Experiments involving animals...
bioengineer.org
Groundbreaking fellowship will build key inroads between health business and public health communities
CUNY SPH Foundation Board Member Michael Meng committed $150,000 to establish the Michael Meng Fellowship in Healthcare Business Innovation (“Fellowship”), which will prepare CUNY SPH students with transformational business and entrepreneurial skills at the intersection of health business and public health sectors, two crucial communities driving forward health in New York City.
bioengineer.org
Review article regarding development of assay methods and blood levels of a hormone indicating gonadal functions in domestic animals
Osaka, Japan – Animal breeding is an interest shared by farm owners and pet lovers, yet how to simply assess animals’ reproductive functions remains a question. An Osaka Metropolitan University researcher provides a potential answer with his review on insulin-like peptide 3 (INSL3)—a circulating hormone secreted from the gonads—that highlights this hormone as a promising fertility indicator in domestic animals. These review results might facilitate early selection of fertile males or sires, reducing the costs and labor required for sire selection. His review was published in Reproductive Medicine and Biology.
bioengineer.org
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 – Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 – Although the sudden switch to remote and...
bioengineer.org
Patients in lower-income countries receive less timely cancer diagnoses
The time it takes a cancer patient to see a doctor, receive a diagnosis and begin treatment can vary greatly depending on the patient’s location and the type of cancer, with individuals in lower-income countries taking up to four times longer to initiate care. Dafina Petrova of the Biomedical Research Institute ibs.GRANADA and CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health in Spain and colleagues report these findings October 20th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine.
bioengineer.org
Professor Ji-Hyun Jang honored with the Minister of Science and ICT Award at the ‘Nano Korea 2022’
Professor Ji-Hyun Jang in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has been awarded the Minister of Science and ICT Award at the 20th international nano technology exhibition, namely the ‘Nano Korea 2022.’ This award has been given to her in recognition of her contributions to the development of more efficient hydrogen production technology with the use of Germanium‐doped artificial leaves.
bioengineer.org
IVI launches Global Advisory Group of Experts chaired by Dr. Deborah Birx
October 20, 2022, SEOUL, Republic of Korea — The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, launched its Global Advisory Group of Experts today during its inaugural meeting held in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Dr. Deborah Birx, former U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, chairs the GAGE and other members include subject matter experts across international diplomacy, government affairs, international corporations and non-profits, and public policy.
bioengineer.org
Radon exposure significantly affected by behaviour and socio-economic factors, study finds
A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows that people who act quickly to test for and mitigate radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer long-term. A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows...
bioengineer.org
New genetic research by UMass Amherst advances understanding of internal mechanisms of biological clocks
University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the rest-wake cycle and provides a new model for investigating human disease and ultimately developing medical treatments. University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the...
bioengineer.org
Polynesian study yields new clues to genetic causes of high cholesterol
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 – The discovery of a genetic variant that is relatively common among people of Polynesian ancestry, but incredibly rare in most other populations, is giving clues to the genetic underpinnings of high cholesterol in all people, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health geneticists in partnership with several other groups, including the University of Otago and the Samoan health research community.
bioengineer.org
$7.5 million grant helps MU redevelop training videos for childhood care providers and professionals
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Each year, roughly 35,000 child care providers and educators across Missouri are required to take training courses to meet continuing education and license eligibility requirements with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). COLUMBIA, Mo. — Each year, roughly 35,000 child care providers and educators...
bioengineer.org
Henry Ford Hospital earns prestigious recognition from National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer
DETROIT (Oct. 20, 2022) – Henry Ford Hospital has earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC), which was developed through a collaboration between the OSTRiCh (Optimizing the Surgical Treatment of Rectal Cancer) consortium and the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.
Comments / 0