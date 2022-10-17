Read full article on original website
montanakaimin.com
Missoula drunk driver runs onto footbridge near campus, nearly hits Grizzly Stomp dancers
A drunk driver ran onto the Van Buren Street Footbridge Saturday, Oct. 15, scaring swing dancing club members who were meeting there. Witnesses reportedly stopped the driver, who Missoula Police charged with a DUI. No one was injured. Emily Messer, a first-year member of the UM swing dancing club Grizzly...
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
montanarightnow.com
Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar
A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
NBCMontana
Traffic accident on Hwy 93 near Victor
MISSOULA, MT — A traffic accident at Highway 93 and Bell Crossing in Victor has blocked several lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Bell Crossing is currently closed to traffic. Officials advise the public to avoid the area if possible and to use...
Missoula Drug Task Force Provides 2022 Seizure Numbers
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 18, 2022, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the recent number of drug seizures collected by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). As a HIDTA task force, the Missoula Drug Task Force works to dismantle...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Another Way The Griz Cat Rivalry Helps Montanan’s
The Griz Cat or Cat Griz, rivalry is one of the oldest in the nation. If you ask anyone from Montana it is one of the best rivalries in all of sports. As this rivalry continues so has the good that has happened because of it. The "Can The Cats" and "Can The Griz" food drives have helped thousands of people in our state over the last 22 years. By the way "Can The Cats" will be kicking off again this year on November 5th.
No worries; Smoke Coming From New Forest Service Fires
Forest Service crews are jumping to take advantage of the last dry weather as they set off a few more prescribed burns to cut the risk of wildfire. Both Lolo National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest were igniting burns Wednesday, continuing into Thursday as long as the weather conditions remained favorable.
montanarightnow.com
Stevensville man confesses to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering, prosecutor says
MISSOULA — A Stevensville man admitted to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering crimes after law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from his vehicle in a Minnesota traffic stop and found pill-making equipment and materials on his Montana property, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Andrew Kyle...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
