Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic accident on Hwy 93 near Victor

MISSOULA, MT — A traffic accident at Highway 93 and Bell Crossing in Victor has blocked several lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Bell Crossing is currently closed to traffic. Officials advise the public to avoid the area if possible and to use...
VICTOR, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Drug Task Force Provides 2022 Seizure Numbers

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 18, 2022, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the recent number of drug seizures collected by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). As a HIDTA task force, the Missoula Drug Task Force works to dismantle...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
ARLEE, MT
Alt 95.7

Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Another Way The Griz Cat Rivalry Helps Montanan’s

The Griz Cat or Cat Griz, rivalry is one of the oldest in the nation. If you ask anyone from Montana it is one of the best rivalries in all of sports. As this rivalry continues so has the good that has happened because of it. The "Can The Cats" and "Can The Griz" food drives have helped thousands of people in our state over the last 22 years. By the way "Can The Cats" will be kicking off again this year on November 5th.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

No worries; Smoke Coming From New Forest Service Fires

Forest Service crews are jumping to take advantage of the last dry weather as they set off a few more prescribed burns to cut the risk of wildfire. Both Lolo National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest were igniting burns Wednesday, continuing into Thursday as long as the weather conditions remained favorable.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

