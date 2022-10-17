Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Belton, Texas Police Investigating Death of Child, 3
(BELTON, TEXAS): The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim is a 3-year-old male, was located in a wooded area nearby. He was pronounced deceased on arrival with signs of trauma. The details regarding when or how the death occurred are still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified about the incident.
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
Man Arresting In Shooting Of Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B Window
Recently, law enforcement in Copperas Cove were looking someone in connection in the shooting of a H-E-B window. After investigation, police have a man in custody for the incident after security footage revealed the suspect in question. Results Of Investigation. According a press release from Copperas Cove Police, when police...
Unknown Individual Fires Gun, Breaks Window At Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B
One H-E-B in Central Texas is currently trying to ascertain why a single window of their building was damaged. The store where the incident happened is located in Copperas Cove. What Authorities Know Currently. On Tuesday October 18th, 2022, around the time of 5:30 PM, an unknown person fired their...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas
Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas Shares Next Steps After Fire
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas is trying to help those who lost vehicles and other valuable items during the grass fire at their parking area over the weekend. The Robinson family is also collecting donations of car seats for those who lost theirs in the fire. Robinson Family Farm...
10 Halloween Attractions You Have To Do This Weekend & Next Around Killeen, Texas
If you are like me and are still trying to figure out what to do in the Killeen, TX area for yourself or with your family for Halloween, I narrowed down my search to events or attractions that were close enough to get out and still be able to enjoy some fun! I may not make to them all, but we sure will check out a few! Scroll down to see what I came up with. Happy Haunting!
Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large
He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
Ninjas in Austin, Texas? One Business Swoops Into The Area
Remember we were all little and saw ninjas for the first time? Weren't they some of the coolest things we've ever seen? Which lead some of to us to wanting to actually be ninjas later in life. Unfortunately, that really isn't a viable career choice. So some of us have...
Two Students Detained After Threats Against Killeen, Texas Schools
It's getting way out of hand in Killeen, Texas, and I’m not exactly sure who we need to blame. According to KWTX, a child who attends Patterson Middle School and another child who attends Chaparral High School were charged with terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District found that they had posted a potential threat against campuses on social media.
5 Pasta Picks for National Pasta Day in Killen, TX
Today couldn't get any better until one of my co-workers announced it is National Pasta Day today! An internet search began to find out who had the best pasta joint in Killeen, Texas began immediately. I am a fan of thin/angel hair spaghetti, ravioli, and lasagna (hold the ricotta please). What about you?
Texas Moms “Hocus Pocus 2 Warning” Gets Spoofed On SNL
We don't know if you've been keeping up with this weird story out of Troy, Texas which went viral recently about the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie that's out right now on Disney+ but the writers of "Saturday Night Live" got a hold of it and turned it into comedy gold.
