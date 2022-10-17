ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Belton, Texas Police Investigating Death of Child, 3

(BELTON, TEXAS): The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim is a 3-year-old male, was located in a wooded area nearby. He was pronounced deceased on arrival with signs of trauma. The details regarding when or how the death occurred are still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified about the incident.
BELTON, TX
Man Arresting In Shooting Of Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B Window

Recently, law enforcement in Copperas Cove were looking someone in connection in the shooting of a H-E-B window. After investigation, police have a man in custody for the incident after security footage revealed the suspect in question. Results Of Investigation. According a press release from Copperas Cove Police, when police...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas

Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
WACO, TX
10 Halloween Attractions You Have To Do This Weekend & Next Around Killeen, Texas

If you are like me and are still trying to figure out what to do in the Killeen, TX area for yourself or with your family for Halloween, I narrowed down my search to events or attractions that were close enough to get out and still be able to enjoy some fun! I may not make to them all, but we sure will check out a few! Scroll down to see what I came up with. Happy Haunting!
KILLEEN, TX
Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large

He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
GATESVILLE, TX
Ninjas in Austin, Texas? One Business Swoops Into The Area

Remember we were all little and saw ninjas for the first time? Weren't they some of the coolest things we've ever seen? Which lead some of to us to wanting to actually be ninjas later in life. Unfortunately, that really isn't a viable career choice. So some of us have...
AUSTIN, TX
Two Students Detained After Threats Against Killeen, Texas Schools

It's getting way out of hand in Killeen, Texas, and I’m not exactly sure who we need to blame. According to KWTX, a child who attends Patterson Middle School and another child who attends Chaparral High School were charged with terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District found that they had posted a potential threat against campuses on social media.
KILLEEN, TX
5 Pasta Picks for National Pasta Day in Killen, TX

Today couldn't get any better until one of my co-workers announced it is National Pasta Day today! An internet search began to find out who had the best pasta joint in Killeen, Texas began immediately. I am a fan of thin/angel hair spaghetti, ravioli, and lasagna (hold the ricotta please). What about you?
KILLEEN, TX
