European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals
Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Carreno Busta makes quarter-finals, dismantling Fognini
Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the top seed, won against Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. Carreno Busta, ranked No 15, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, next. A dominant display from Carreno Busta! 🔥. The number...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Musetti advances to quarter-finals
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, beat Serb Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday evening. Lorenzo Musetti delights the home crowd with a 7-5 6-3 win over Djere in Naples pic.twitter.com/m7atZOHLmZ. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2022. Musetti, ranked...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Fognini reaches last 16
Italian Fabio Fognini beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday. Fognini, ranked No 64, will play top seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. "Another extraordinary day in the life of Fabio Fognini…"@fabiofogna outlasts Grenier in front of a...
Stockholm Open: Wolf moves into second round
American J.J. Wolf won against Slovak Alex Molcan 7-5, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Wolf, ranked No 56, will face Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen,...
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
French wildcard Mladenovic makes second round in Rouen
French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-3 at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean and Slovak Anna Karolina...
Stockholm Open: De Minaur snuffs out Wolf to reach quarters, plays Shapovalov next
Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, next. Too Good! 👏@alexdeminaur advances into...
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
Stockholm Open: Tsitsipas dashes home hopes with quarter-final win over Ymer
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Swede Mikael Ymer 7-5, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday evening. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, and Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Not giving...
Fourth seed Shapovalov eases into quarter-finals in Stockholm
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Swiss qualifier Antoine Bellier 6-4, 7-5 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Shapovalov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5...
Guadalajara Open: Stephens makes quarter-finals, saving three see points against Garcia
American Sloane Stephens moved into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 6 seed, 7-6 (6), 7-5 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday night. Garcia had three consecutive set points during the tie-break before letting Stephens take the control. Stephens, ranked...
Second seed Berrettini gains revenge over Carballes Baena in Naples
Italian Matteo Berrettini, the second seed, won against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday. Berrettini, ranked No 16, will play Japanese Taro Daniel next. The Italian had lost to Carballes Baena only last week in Florence. Revenge is...
Still wanting to play for a few more years, Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019 in Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard has seen the highs of professional tennis – a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014, the same yar she reached the semis at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and a top 5 ranking. She has also seen the lows – dropping out of the top 1000 and missing more than a year due to a shoulder surgery.
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Carballes Baena makes last 16
Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by beating Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Carballes Baena, ranked No 76, will face second seed Matteo Berrettini next.
Rune upsets Norrie to reach semi-finals in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against second seed Cameron Norrie 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 27, will play Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. 5th Semi-Final...
WTA Guadalajara: Sakkari overcomes Collins to set up winner-takes-WTA Finals-berth against Kudermetova
Greece’s Maria Sakkari, the No 4 seed, came from a set down to beat Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in three sets at the WTA Guadalajara Open on Thursday night. The win set up an exciting quarter-final clash against Veronika Kudermetova with the winner securing the final berth at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
Musetti thrills home fans by booking semi-final berth in Napoli
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, reached the last four of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 6-3, 6-0 on Friday. Musetti, ranked No 24, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the top seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, next.
