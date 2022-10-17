ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Belton, Texas Police Investigating Death of Child, 3

(BELTON, TEXAS): The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim is a 3-year-old male, was located in a wooded area nearby. He was pronounced deceased on arrival with signs of trauma. The details regarding when or how the death occurred are still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified about the incident.
BELTON, TX
US105

Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas

Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
WACO, TX
US105

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
US105

Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth Found Hidden in Pumpkins at the Texas Border

The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin. Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.
EAGLE PASS, TX
US105

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
US105

A Killeen, Texas Family Has Been Displaced by an Early Morning Fire

A Killeen, Texas family has been left without a home after an early morning fire on Murphy Street. According to information shared by the Killeen Fire Department, the fire started around 4:19 AM Monday in the 600 block of Murphy. When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. To make matters worse, three adjacent structures were in danger of going up in flames too. One actually did receive significant damage, but these structures were not occupied at the time of the fire.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Fort Hood, Texas Offering Pagan Service To Celebrate Seasonal New Year

The Open Circle Chapel Community of Fort Hood, Texas is giving soldiers and civilians a chance to learn, with a service celebrating the beginning of the Neo-Pagan New Year. According to history.com, Samhaín is a pagan religious festival, originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It is one of eight holy festivals Pagans celebrate throughout the year.
FORT HOOD, TX
US105

VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison

The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata

There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Haunted Texas: 7 Ghostly Hotspots To Check Out This Fall

With a state as vast as Texas, it's no wonder that there are plenty of stories involving hauntings, ghosts, and other paranormal activity. From old hotels to attractions that you already know, Texas definitely boasts its share of spectral stories. In fact, ghost chasers and enthusiasts of the like come from miles around to investigate these haunted hotspots and the tales that go along with them.
TEXAS STATE
US105

US105

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy