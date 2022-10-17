Read full article on original website
Belton, Texas Police Investigating Death of Child, 3
(BELTON, TEXAS): The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim is a 3-year-old male, was located in a wooded area nearby. He was pronounced deceased on arrival with signs of trauma. The details regarding when or how the death occurred are still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified about the incident.
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas
Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
Unknown Individual Fires Gun, Breaks Window At Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B
One H-E-B in Central Texas is currently trying to ascertain why a single window of their building was damaged. The store where the incident happened is located in Copperas Cove. What Authorities Know Currently. On Tuesday October 18th, 2022, around the time of 5:30 PM, an unknown person fired their...
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Shane Smith & The Saints Drop Second Single of ’22, Fire In The Ocean
They are one Texas' most dynamic and most must-see live bands. For many Texas and Red Dirt fans Shane Smith and the Saints have been the band in waiting. Just out there grinding, waiting for that landslide moment, a tipping point, that launches them to the stratosphere. The guys got...
Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth Found Hidden in Pumpkins at the Texas Border
The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin. Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
Is It Legal in Texas for Your Landlord To Remove Political Signs?
It's getting closer to election time, and political signs are all over the place in Central Texas. Campaign ads can be a sore spot for those who don't agree with them, but the bigger question is where these signs are allowed legally - and who can take them down. Texas...
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
A Killeen, Texas Family Has Been Displaced by an Early Morning Fire
A Killeen, Texas family has been left without a home after an early morning fire on Murphy Street. According to information shared by the Killeen Fire Department, the fire started around 4:19 AM Monday in the 600 block of Murphy. When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. To make matters worse, three adjacent structures were in danger of going up in flames too. One actually did receive significant damage, but these structures were not occupied at the time of the fire.
Fort Hood, Texas Offering Pagan Service To Celebrate Seasonal New Year
The Open Circle Chapel Community of Fort Hood, Texas is giving soldiers and civilians a chance to learn, with a service celebrating the beginning of the Neo-Pagan New Year. According to history.com, Samhaín is a pagan religious festival, originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It is one of eight holy festivals Pagans celebrate throughout the year.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison
The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata
There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
Haunted Texas: 7 Ghostly Hotspots To Check Out This Fall
With a state as vast as Texas, it's no wonder that there are plenty of stories involving hauntings, ghosts, and other paranormal activity. From old hotels to attractions that you already know, Texas definitely boasts its share of spectral stories. In fact, ghost chasers and enthusiasts of the like come from miles around to investigate these haunted hotspots and the tales that go along with them.
