Peque, Argentina, Anxiety: Everything you always wanted to know about Diego Schwartzman (but never had time to find out)

What happened exactly on that day : Berdych stronger than Nadal in Madrid. On this day, October 20, 2006, Tomas Berdych defeated Rafael Nadal in his own country, in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Masters 1000 (6-3, 7-6). Irritated by a partisan crowd, the Czech famously put his finger to his lips to silence the public after the match point. With this win, Berdych, who would always carry a bad boy reputation, took a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head record against the Spaniard.

