Peque, Argentina, Anxiety: Everything you always wanted to know about Diego Schwartzman (but never had time to find out)

October 20, 2006: The day Tomas Berdych shocked Rafael Nadal – and an entire nation
What happened exactly on that day : Berdych stronger than Nadal in Madrid. On this day, October 20, 2006, Tomas Berdych defeated Rafael Nadal in his own country, in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Masters 1000 (6-3, 7-6). Irritated by a partisan crowd, the Czech famously put his finger to his lips to silence the public after the match point. With this win, Berdych, who would always carry a bad boy reputation, took a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head record against the Spaniard.
Tennis Napoli Cup: McDonald moves into last 16
American Mackenzie McDonald beat Italian qualifier Francesco Passaro 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday night. McDonald, ranked No 74, will play No 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut next.
“The chances [of me returning] are very high” Serena Williams continues to tease about playing again
Even in her retirement, or what she called her evolution from the sport, Serena Williams continues to remain an enigma. Wait a minute, is Serena Williams actually retired? No one knows the real answer and the 23-time Grand Slam champion added to the mystery with her latest comments in her first public appearance since her send-off party at the US Open.
Tennis Napoli Cup: Carreno Busta makes quarter-finals, dismantling Fognini
Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the top seed, won against Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. Carreno Busta, ranked No 15, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, next. A dominant display from Carreno Busta! 🔥. The number...
October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
Tennis Napoli Cup: Fognini reaches last 16
Italian Fabio Fognini beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday. Fognini, ranked No 64, will play top seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. "Another extraordinary day in the life of Fabio Fognini…"@fabiofogna outlasts Grenier in front of a...
“I like Patrick’s approach, his knowledge is indisputable, & the whole team has a super energy” – Rune looks to end year on a strong note
The 2022 season has already been a good one for Danish teenager Holger Rune. The 19-year-old began the year ranked 103 in the world and is currently ranked No 27 (he peaked at No 26 in August). He also won his first ATP singles title and reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland-Garros this season.
QUIZ : Did you follow the 2022 women’s Grand Slam season closely? Then show us!
Ash Barty won the Australian Open in 2022. Who was the last Australian woman, before her, to win it and in what year did she do so? (Exemple: Name Surname, year) At Roland-Garros, Iga Swiatek dropped just one set en route to the title. Against whom?. Coco Gauff. Daria Kasatkina.
Musetti thrills home fans by booking semi-final berth in Napoli
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, reached the last four of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 6-3, 6-0 on Friday. Musetti, ranked No 24, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the top seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, next.
European Open: Hurkacz books spot in quarter-finals
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by defeating Jack Draper 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Over the first hurdle 👍. @HubertHurkacz is through to the quarterfinals after a tricky battle against Draper, coming through...
European Open: Gasquet into last eight
Frenchman Richard Gasquet reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-6 (6), 7-5 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday afternoon. Gasquet, ranked No 82, will play the winner of the match between Belgian David Goffin and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3...
European Open: Auger-Aliassime moves into quarter-finals
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, won against French lucky loser Manuel Guinard 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the last 8 of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 10, will face No 5 seed Dan Evans next. Winning streak 👉. World...
Flamboyant Moutet fake smashes his way to last 16 in Napoli
Frenchman Corentin Moutet scored a hard-fought three set win over Italian wildcard Luca Nardi to move into the last 16 at the Tennis Napoli Cup on Wednesday, pulling off an incredible fake smash en route to the win which earned him jeers from the crowd backing its local player. Moutet,...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Kecmanovic into quarter-finals as Moutet quits over slippery court
Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup when Frenchman Corentin Moutet retired on Thursday evening. Kecmanovic, ranked No 30, led 5-3 when Moutet, ranked No 65, pulled out on Thursday evening, complaining that the court was too slippery. The Serb will face...
European Open: Nishioka through to quarter-finals
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, won against Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Nishioka, ranked No 39, will play the winner of the match between Russian Karen Khachanov, the...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Musetti advances to quarter-finals
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, beat Serb Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday evening. Lorenzo Musetti delights the home crowd with a 7-5 6-3 win over Djere in Naples pic.twitter.com/m7atZOHLmZ. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2022. Musetti, ranked...
October 21, 1989: The day Jimmy Connors claimed the last of his 109 ATP titles
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history?. On this day, October 21, 1989, in Tel Aviv, the former world No 1, Jimmy Connors — now aged 37 — claimed his 109th ATP tile. It would also remain his last one. To achieve that feat, the American veteran defeated a hometown Israeli hope, Gilad Bloom (2-6, 6-2, 6-1). More than 30 years later, Connors still owns the record of the most ATP tournaments won.
October 20, 2003: The day Justine Henin reached world No 1 for the first time
Joie Justine HENIN HARDENNE – Finale Dames US OPEN 2003 – Tennis – Flushing Meadow – joie largeur. What exactly happened on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history? Henin at the top. On this day, October 20, 2003, Justine Henin — who...
Federer to play tennis again in November at a Uniqlo event in Tokyo
Freshly retired from the courts, Roger Federer is already going to have to get his racquets out of the cupboard! The Swiss had announced that he would never be far from tennis and that his fans would have the opportunity to see him again, he didn’t take long to keep his word.
