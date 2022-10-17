ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Common test for detecting carbon monoxide poisoning is inaccurate, study warns

BERLIN, Germany — Pulse oximetry is a quick, simple test that commonly monitors patients with asthma and chest infections, as well as measuring pulses and oxygen saturation. Some medical practices have even started using this method for detecting carbon monoxide poisoning, despite supportive evidence remaining unclear. Now, European researchers claim that pulse oximetry is an unreliable way to detect poisoning and therefore shouldn’t be used in this way.
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?

Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient

In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment

Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
What Are the Side Effects or Risks of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

People who undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) report mild to no side effects from the treatment, according to a University of Maryland Medical Center article. Still, all medical procedures carry the risk of side effects. Some people describe a feeling of lightheadedness immediately following their session. This feeling generally lasts...
£15 heart failure blood test that GPs don’t use

THOUSANDS of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
Neanderthals appear to have been carnivores

A new study published on October 17th in the journal PNAS, led by a CNRS researcher, has for the first time used zinc isotope analysis to determine the position of Neanderthals in the food chain. Their findings suggest that they were in fact carnivores. Were Neanderthals carnivores? Scientists have not...
Scientists discover structure of adult brain – previously thought to be fixed – is changed by treatment

Scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes; now new work has shown that this is not true. German researchers have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity, and those patients who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don’t.
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia

Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated...
A new comprehensive assessment of ocean warming highlights future climate risks

A research study just published in Nature Reviews provides new information about how much the planet has warmed and what warming we may expect in the coming decades. This study is important because it motivates us to take actions to mitigate and respond to climate change. It shows what will happen if we don’t take action to slow global warming.
Manipulating stress response in cells could help slow down ageing, finds NTU Singapore study

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response in cells, when ‘switched on’ at a post-reproductive age, could be the key to slow down ageing and promote longevity. Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response...
Golden slumbers: shorter sleep in later life linked with multimorbidity

Adults over 50 who sleep for five hours or less per night have a greater risk of developing more than one chronic disease when compared to their peers who sleep seven hours, according to a study, published October 18th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. With increases in life expectancy, living with multiple chronic conditions is common among older adults in high-income countries, and this research supports the promotion of good sleep hygiene in midlife and old age.
Bacterial quorum quenched by bacterial enzyme

Bacteria produce slimy biofilms to coat and protect themselves and make them less susceptible to antimicrobial drugs and chemical cleaning products. The biofilms have implications for health and various industries, as they can cause fouling, corrosion and bacterial contamination. Bacteria produce slimy biofilms to coat and protect themselves and make...
High magnetic field reduces side-effect caused by anti-cancer drug Imatinib

In recent research, a group led by Prof. ZHANG Xin at the High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science combined the 9.4 T static magnetic field (SMF) with a commonly used anti-cancer drug imatinib mesylate on gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) bearing mice, and found that the 9.4 T SMF not only enhanced the anti-tumor effect of imatinib, but also reduced the drug side effects on tissues and organs. What’s more, it reduced the mice depressive behaviors.
Stopping the spread: Targeting tumor metastasis

Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) uncover important molecular mechanisms that may help prevent oral cancer tumors from spreading throughout the body. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) uncover important molecular mechanisms that may help prevent oral cancer tumors from spreading throughout the body. Tokyo, Japan...
No heart damage despite hypertension

For decades, scientists in Berlin have been researching a strange hereditary condition that results in half the members of certain families having unusually short fingers and extremely high blood pressure. If left untreated, the affected patients usually die of a stroke at the age of 50 years. Researchers at the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) in Berlin identified the cause of the disease back in 2015 and were able to prove their hypothesis five years later using animal models: a mutation in the phosphodiesterase 3A gene (PDE3A) causes its encoded enzyme to become overactive, affecting bone growth and causing blood vessel hyperplasia – resulting in elevated blood pressure.

