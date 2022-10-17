Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Common test for detecting carbon monoxide poisoning is inaccurate, study warns
BERLIN, Germany — Pulse oximetry is a quick, simple test that commonly monitors patients with asthma and chest infections, as well as measuring pulses and oxygen saturation. Some medical practices have even started using this method for detecting carbon monoxide poisoning, despite supportive evidence remaining unclear. Now, European researchers claim that pulse oximetry is an unreliable way to detect poisoning and therefore shouldn’t be used in this way.
survivornet.com
Mom, 49, Was Told Her Persistent Cough, Shortness Of Breath Were ‘Chest Infections’ After MULTIPLE Doctor Trips: It Was Cancer
When lung cancer survivor Tracey Ketch struggled with a persistent cough and shortness of breath, she was told she had a chest infection multiple times. Now the non-smoker is sharing her story to educate others about the disease. Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer and it...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
News-Medical.net
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
Healthline
What Are the Side Effects or Risks of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?
People who undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) report mild to no side effects from the treatment, according to a University of Maryland Medical Center article. Still, all medical procedures carry the risk of side effects. Some people describe a feeling of lightheadedness immediately following their session. This feeling generally lasts...
mailplus.co.uk
£15 heart failure blood test that GPs don’t use
THOUSANDS of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
bioengineer.org
Patients waiting for urgent surgery in A&E feel calmer and experience less pain if given a music pillow
Berlin, Germany: Patients waiting in an emergency department for urgent surgery are less anxious, more relaxed and experience less pain if they are given a special music pillow to rest on, according to research presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress today (Wednesday) [1]. Berlin, Germany: Patients waiting in an...
bioengineer.org
Neanderthals appear to have been carnivores
A new study published on October 17th in the journal PNAS, led by a CNRS researcher, has for the first time used zinc isotope analysis to determine the position of Neanderthals in the food chain. Their findings suggest that they were in fact carnivores. Were Neanderthals carnivores? Scientists have not...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover structure of adult brain – previously thought to be fixed – is changed by treatment
Scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes; now new work has shown that this is not true. German researchers have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity, and those patients who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don’t.
bioengineer.org
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated...
bioengineer.org
A new comprehensive assessment of ocean warming highlights future climate risks
A research study just published in Nature Reviews provides new information about how much the planet has warmed and what warming we may expect in the coming decades. This study is important because it motivates us to take actions to mitigate and respond to climate change. It shows what will happen if we don’t take action to slow global warming.
bioengineer.org
Manipulating stress response in cells could help slow down ageing, finds NTU Singapore study
Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response in cells, when ‘switched on’ at a post-reproductive age, could be the key to slow down ageing and promote longevity. Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response...
bioengineer.org
Golden slumbers: shorter sleep in later life linked with multimorbidity
Adults over 50 who sleep for five hours or less per night have a greater risk of developing more than one chronic disease when compared to their peers who sleep seven hours, according to a study, published October 18th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. With increases in life expectancy, living with multiple chronic conditions is common among older adults in high-income countries, and this research supports the promotion of good sleep hygiene in midlife and old age.
bioengineer.org
Bacterial quorum quenched by bacterial enzyme
Bacteria produce slimy biofilms to coat and protect themselves and make them less susceptible to antimicrobial drugs and chemical cleaning products. The biofilms have implications for health and various industries, as they can cause fouling, corrosion and bacterial contamination. Bacteria produce slimy biofilms to coat and protect themselves and make...
bioengineer.org
High magnetic field reduces side-effect caused by anti-cancer drug Imatinib
In recent research, a group led by Prof. ZHANG Xin at the High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science combined the 9.4 T static magnetic field (SMF) with a commonly used anti-cancer drug imatinib mesylate on gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) bearing mice, and found that the 9.4 T SMF not only enhanced the anti-tumor effect of imatinib, but also reduced the drug side effects on tissues and organs. What’s more, it reduced the mice depressive behaviors.
bioengineer.org
Stopping the spread: Targeting tumor metastasis
Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) uncover important molecular mechanisms that may help prevent oral cancer tumors from spreading throughout the body. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) uncover important molecular mechanisms that may help prevent oral cancer tumors from spreading throughout the body. Tokyo, Japan...
bioengineer.org
No heart damage despite hypertension
For decades, scientists in Berlin have been researching a strange hereditary condition that results in half the members of certain families having unusually short fingers and extremely high blood pressure. If left untreated, the affected patients usually die of a stroke at the age of 50 years. Researchers at the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) in Berlin identified the cause of the disease back in 2015 and were able to prove their hypothesis five years later using animal models: a mutation in the phosphodiesterase 3A gene (PDE3A) causes its encoded enzyme to become overactive, affecting bone growth and causing blood vessel hyperplasia – resulting in elevated blood pressure.
Using marijuana, other drugs may trigger atrial fibrillation
Using marijuana increases the risk of developing the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study suggests.
