ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Five takeaways OKC's loss to Minnesota in NBA season opener

MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-foot-6 Kenrich Williams guarded Karl-Anthony Towns. Aleksej Pokusevski, a stringbean of a center, matched up with Rudy Gobert. And Eugene Omoruyi, a nose guard in disguise, was the Thunder’s unlikely defensive answer off the bench.  The undersized Thunder did its best to confound the supersized Timberwolves, but Oklahoma City’s comeback fell short in what ended as a 115-108 Minnesota win on opening night in Minneapolis.  ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Paul George Takes a Jab at Damion Lee Game-Winner

As the season gets going, the NBA will likely get back to its L2M (Last Two Minutes) report, which could show that Lee could have possibly traveled. Though that may be the case, the Suns were able to redeem themselves against a Mavericks squad that saw to their distraught last season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Rockets Officially Waive Derrick Favors; Roster Set

Favors, 30, was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Thunder — who acquired him early in the offseason in a deal with the Jazz. But he appears to be the odd big man out in Houston, after the team also acquired center Boban Marjanovic in a trade with the Mavericks and center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. Cauley-Stein has also been waived.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
On3.com

Brent Venables reveals biggest change in Oklahoma's offense

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables helped break the Sooners’ three-game losing streak this past weekend, securing his first Big 12 conference with a 52-42 victory over Kansas. The Sooners’ offense went scoreless in their previous matchup with Texas, but got back starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel for their matchup against the Jayhawks. Venables was about the difference was between their offensive performance versus Kansas compared to their previous two weeks, and couldn’t help but mention is start QB.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy