Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Slater: Undeniable 'iciness' in Warriors locker room with Draymond Green
Anthony Slater of The Athletic joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to give his impressions of the Warriors locker room in the two weeks since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Five takeaways OKC's loss to Minnesota in NBA season opener
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-foot-6 Kenrich Williams guarded Karl-Anthony Towns. Aleksej Pokusevski, a stringbean of a center, matched up with Rudy Gobert. And Eugene Omoruyi, a nose guard in disguise, was the Thunder’s unlikely defensive answer off the bench. The undersized Thunder did its best to confound the supersized Timberwolves, but Oklahoma City’s comeback fell short in what ended as a 115-108 Minnesota win on opening night in Minneapolis. ...
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
OKC Thunder Begins Regular Season Wednesday Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves made big moves in the off-season, such as aquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and pairing him with all-star Karl Anthony Towns. Steve McGehee have live reports tonight on News 9...
Yardbarker
Paul George Takes a Jab at Damion Lee Game-Winner
As the season gets going, the NBA will likely get back to its L2M (Last Two Minutes) report, which could show that Lee could have possibly traveled. Though that may be the case, the Suns were able to redeem themselves against a Mavericks squad that saw to their distraught last season.
Yardbarker
Rockets Officially Waive Derrick Favors; Roster Set
Favors, 30, was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Thunder — who acquired him early in the offseason in a deal with the Jazz. But he appears to be the odd big man out in Houston, after the team also acquired center Boban Marjanovic in a trade with the Mavericks and center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. Cauley-Stein has also been waived.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Williamson scores 25 in return, Pelicans beat Nets 130-108
Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
Late Kick: Texas will win huge Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma State
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week eight matchup between Texas and Oklahoma State.
Brent Venables reveals biggest change in Oklahoma's offense
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables helped break the Sooners’ three-game losing streak this past weekend, securing his first Big 12 conference with a 52-42 victory over Kansas. The Sooners’ offense went scoreless in their previous matchup with Texas, but got back starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel for their matchup against the Jayhawks. Venables was about the difference was between their offensive performance versus Kansas compared to their previous two weeks, and couldn’t help but mention is start QB.
A Balanced Passing Attack Put Oklahoma's Wide Receiver Depth on Full Display Against Kansas
Seven different receivers caught balls against the Jayhawks on Saturday as the Sooners dominated the skies.
Comments / 0