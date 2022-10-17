Read full article on original website
Christian County Files Petition To Intervene With ICC For CO2 Pipeline
A petition has been filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission for Christian County to intervene in the Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC pipeline and Carbon Dioxide Transportation and Sequestration Act or CO2 Act. In the petition, Christian County, represented by Joseph Murray of Meyer Capel, Attorneys at Law, states that as...
Train Derails In Stonington; Injuries Reported
Regional Radio News has confirmed that there has been a train derailment in Stonington on Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says that the train is not on its side but it is off the track and there is some reported track damage. Sheriff Kettelkamp says that there is...
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/20/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10-12-22 Dylan Sunberg was traveling southwest on IL Route 48 in Taylorville when he swerved off the road to miss a deer. Sunberg was found facing southwest. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Sunberg was taken to the hospital aby ambulance.
Barbara E. Freitag
Barbara E. Freitag, 79 of Springfield, passed away at 10:05a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. She was born on August 9, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Rose (Slodnick) Schwartz. She married Richard Freitag on July 21, 1963 in Chicago. Barb graduated from the University of Illinois and worked in public relations for Lincoln Land Community College for 15 years. She loved reading, musicals, and spending time with her family.
Patsy V. Williams
Patsy V. Williams, 92, of Mt. Auburn, IL, passed away surrounded by her three daughters on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL. Patsy was born on January 10, 1930, in Patoka, IL, the daughter of Daniel and Nellie (O’Neal) Thorpe. She married Nevins Williams on December 23, 1950, in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1970.
Christian County Economic Development Corporation Board Holds Annual Meeting, Hears Economic Development Plans
The Christian County Economic Development Corporation held its Annual Meeting during the noon hour Thursday in the People’s Bank and Trust Meeting Room in Taylorville, to review the organization’s current efforts towards retaining and growing jobs in the county. Some 15 board members plus 2 guests attended. Executive...
Taylorville FFA Has Successful Ag Sales Competition
The Taylorville FFA Chapter recently had the privilege to participate in the 2022 Section 16 Agricultural Sales CDE in Sullivan, Illinois. Taylorville competed against 11 other schools in a battle for the top position. The Ag Sales team consisted of four people Jay Bliler, Lacey DeClerck, Cole Paulek, and Waylon...
