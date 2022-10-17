On February 28, a reckless driver ran a red light and killed struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Ever since then, Marciales’ loved ones and traffic safety advocates have been campaigning to fix this and other dangerous Loop DLSD intersections. This week their efforts came to fruition, as the Chicago Department of Transportation replaced temporary paint-and-post treatments, installed in the wake of the tragedy, with permanent concrete infrastructure to help prevent this type of crash.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO