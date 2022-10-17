ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CDOT promises to get cracking on the crumbling concrete bike lane curb problem

In June of this year the Chicago Department of Transportation announced plans to upgrade all existing protected bike lanes with concrete barriers by the end of the year. CDOT said concrete protection would become the standard for protected bike lanes moving forward. Blue: Existing “protected” bike lanes consisting of paint...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 20

CTA: Our proposed 2023 budget doesn’t raise fares, continues service improvements to meet growing ridership. Loyola Phoenix looks at CTA ridership reaching a new pandemic-era record. Man charged with felony aggravated DUI for crash last May that killed Isidro Chavez, 41, on Dan Ryan (Sun-Times) Participants in last month’s...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Advocacy pays off as CDOT installs concrete medians at dangerous DLSD intersections

On February 28, a reckless driver ran a red light and killed struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Ever since then, Marciales’ loved ones and traffic safety advocates have been campaigning to fix this and other dangerous Loop DLSD intersections. This week their efforts came to fruition, as the Chicago Department of Transportation replaced temporary paint-and-post treatments, installed in the wake of the tragedy, with permanent concrete infrastructure to help prevent this type of crash.
