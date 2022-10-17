Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly a Third of Young Investors Say Crypto Presents Top Opportunity To Create Wealth: Bank of America Study
A new study by financial giant Bank of America reveals that young investors are losing confidence in traditional investments. The report, which was conducted by market research firm Escalent on behalf of Bank of America, polled 1,052 high-net-worth respondents across the United States. The respondents were over the age of...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried and Crypto Exchange FTX Under Probe by State Securities Regulator
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange platform is under investigation by the securities regulator of Texas for allegedly offering unregistered seucurities in the state. A court document related to crypto lender Voyager Digital’s bankruptcy reveals that the Texas State Securities Board’s enforcement division is investigating FTX. Joseph Rotunda,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] Price Analysis: 20 October
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum’s continuation chart pattern could present buying opportunities in the four-hour timeframe. The king alt registered improvements in its funding rates over the last week. Ethereum [ETH] lost...
u.today
SHIB Payments Adopted by SAP SE Giant Via BitPay
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
MicroStrategy’s Financial Health At Risk After Enormous $3.4 Billion Bitcoin Bet: Fortune Report
Since MicroStrategy’s pivot to Bitcoin, the company has managed to accumulate 130,000 Bitcoins, worth just over $3.406 Billion at current rates. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin acquisition was financed through multiple debts and bond offerings. Bitcoin’s dip to $18,300 on 13 October may have temporarily jeopardized the company’s financial health....
bctd.news
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
zycrypto.com
LBank Exchange Announces Official Listing of XENO Governance Token (GXE)
Leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank has just added to its list of supported tokens following the official launch of the XENO Governance Token (GXE). The platform announced it had listed XENO on the 10th of October, 2022. The development reflects the exchange’s efforts to expand its global reach further while achieving...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
u.today
Large Ethereum Whales Add Whopping 3.5 Million ETH to Their Bags
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook
Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
zycrypto.com
Massive Adoption: Mastercard To Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading Services In Partnership With Paxos
Payment giant Mastercard is joining hands with New York-headquartered blockchain tech firm Paxos to launch a program that will make it easier for traditional financial institutions to offer cryptocurrency trading by providing regulatory compliance and security. Mastercard’s New Crypto Program For Banks. Mastercard is bringing crypto trading functionalities to...
tokenist.com
Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
