California State

Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. To help with the high price of gas — and the rising cost of living — California started sending payments ranging from $200 to $1,050 to residents in October. Whenever money might be headed to people’s bank...
California 2022 election | How to register, vote, track your ballot and more

SAN DIEGO — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Here is a guide that will help answer some of your election questions. You can complete a voter registration application online at the state's Register to Vote website. You can also pick up a paper application at your county elections office, any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries, and government offices.
What California community college students want in a new chancellor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The search is underway for a new California Community Colleges chancellor and the new hire has a tough job ahead. The newly-appointed chancellor will be tasked with solving a lower enrollment rate resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, while working on some of the long-standing problems facing the community college system, such as the closing of student achievement gaps.
