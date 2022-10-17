Read full article on original website
Related
News 8 KFMB
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. To help with the high price of gas — and the rising cost of living — California started sending payments ranging from $200 to $1,050 to residents in October. Whenever money might be headed to people’s bank...
News 8 KFMB
California 2022 election | How to register, vote, track your ballot and more
SAN DIEGO — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Here is a guide that will help answer some of your election questions. You can complete a voter registration application online at the state's Register to Vote website. You can also pick up a paper application at your county elections office, any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries, and government offices.
News 8 KFMB
Who is Nathan Hochman? The candidate vying for California Attorney General
CALIFORNIA, USA — California Attorney General candidate Nathan Hochman is rolling through the state this week on a bus tour hoping to win votes. The bus tour is called 'Experience Matters' because Hochman says that's what he’s got compared to current Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I have 30...
News 8 KFMB
What California community college students want in a new chancellor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The search is underway for a new California Community Colleges chancellor and the new hire has a tough job ahead. The newly-appointed chancellor will be tasked with solving a lower enrollment rate resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, while working on some of the long-standing problems facing the community college system, such as the closing of student achievement gaps.
Comments / 0